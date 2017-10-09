NYC's Best February Bar & Restaurant Openings

related The Definitive Guide to Eating in Chelsea

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Pizzeria Sirenetta

Pizzeria Sirenetta Upper West Side The Upper West Side was seriously lacking in pizza options, so this new Neapolitan spot from the owners of The Mermaid Inn (in the seafood restaurant's old spot) is a truly welcome addition to the neighborhood. The modern space features white-painted exposed brick, lots of seating and low-hanging lights, and an open kitchen that allows diners to watch the wood oven pump out hot pies like spicy salami with olives and buffalo mozzarella, and prosciutto with arugula, ricotta, and balsamic (the consulting chef is Danny Amend of Franny’s, so they know what they’re doing here). There are also a number of equally good, unfussy pasta dishes and antipasti like bruschetta and salad, as well as a delicious pork sausage with cabbage.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Suffolk Arms

Suffolk Arms Lower East Side Getting a high-quality cocktail without any pretension is not easy task in this city. That’s why this cocktail bar modeled after an English pub is so necessary. Giuseppe González (formerly of Pegu Club, Flatiron Lounge, and Dutch Kills) and Ruben Rodriguez (Havana Café) opened this tavern-style cocktail bar as an homage to the Lower East Side and the New York figures they’ve been influenced by -- seen in the portrait sketches on the walls of people like Ed Koch and Joey Ramone, and in the drinks, many of which are inspired by people like Audrey Saunders and Julie Reiner, whom Gonzalez studied under. The menu’s broken down into originals (like the The Tough Room, a Guinness/whiskey sour float), classics, and vodka cocktails. There's plenty to eat too, like the Lower East Side burger and several appetizers.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of La Sirena

La Sirena Chelsea It’ll be a bloodbath to get a reservation for a long while at Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich’s newest Italian eatery in the Maritime Hotel (their first standalone spot in a decade) but it’s well worth the trouble. The huge indoor/outdoor space features ‘60s mod-inspired interiors, including a beautiful tile floor and an insane 38ft marble bar, plus a spacious outdoor patio for the warmer months. But as striking as the space is, it’s the cooking that’s really memorable, proving Batali still does upscale Italian best. The casual yet refined trattoria menu is comprised of handmade pastas like cauliflower carbonara and cavatelli with spare ribs (plus some excellent ravioli), and heartier meat dishes like truly perfect lamb chops and “old school” beef braciole.

Pasquale Jones Little Italy The second restaurant from the team behind Charlie Bird focuses largely on pizza and pasta in a beautiful, open Little Italy space with lots of banquette seating -- though the best spot is at the long wooden bar with a prime view of the restaurant's two pizza ovens. In addition to pies like spicy coppa and little neck clam, the menu features an excellent calzone with sopressata, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella that’s soft but chewy and charred in all the right places. On the meatier side, you’ll find things like an enormous pork shank for two and a flavorful smoked pheasant with roasted cabbage. The restaurant is also hopping on the no-tipping trend, and menu prices are still fairly affordable.

related 13 Reasons to Eat and Drink in Long Island City

Salvation Burger Midtown East April Bloomfield’s casual burger joint with longtime partner Ken Friedman is finally here, marking a detour from her famed burgers at The Spotted Pig and The Breslin. The menu here is comprised of fast food-inspired burgers (minus the fast food prices) made with beef from Upstate New York, as well as house-smoked hot dogs, salads, and some apps. Skip the more expensive Salvation Burger with caramelized onions and taleggio in favor of the wonderfully greasy, Five Guys-inspired Classic Burger with two patties, pickles, lots of oozing American cheese, and a Thousand Island-style “special sauce.” Also not to be missed: the doughy cheese beignets.

Share on Facebook

Pin it Courtesy of Robert Laing

00 + Co East Village Matthew Kenney makes his return to New York with this plant-based, vegan pizza place (the 00s refer to the high-quality Italian “00” flour), offering far more exciting options than the same old vegan pizza with standard non-dairy cheese and vegetables. Take note of the flavor-packed smoked oyster mushroom pie with walnut cream, green harissa, and lemon, and on the more traditional side of things, the farro-fennel “sausage,” pie with cashew “mozzarella.”