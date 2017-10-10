New York City's Best New Restaurants of 2015

We all know that great eating doesn’t have to mean expensive eating. Still, a lot of the best restaurants in the city will cost you a significant portion of your rent. But in 2015, we got a whole slew of fantastic and affordable new restaurants, so you can go out to eat and not have to refinance your Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour tickets (What? Who!?). Beyond that, these new restaurants each brought something new that was missing from the NYC dining framework. From a strong contender for the best ramen in the city, to Hawaiian food from Per Se vets, these are the best new restaurants that opened in New York City this year.
Lupulo
Chelsea
Having previously mastered modern Portuguese cooking at Aldea, it comes as no surprise that George Mendes can nail more casual, gastropubby Portuguese fare. Lupulo’s a gorgeous restaurant, with an enormous oval bar and tile-lined walls, and the seafood-heavy menu features subtle but flavorful dishes like salt cod croquettes, Manila clams in vinho verde with garlic and cilantro, and chicken with piri-piri sauce. Plus, it’s got some pretty great Portuguese beer (as well as American craft beer).
noreetuh
East Village
You know what you were missing your whole life up until this year? Inexpensive Hawaiian food from Per Se vets! This cozy East Village spot serves up authentic Hawaiian dishes like Spam agnolotti, corned beef tongue musubi, and mochi-crusted halibut. Now, just close your eyes and pretend you’re on the beach and not in the East Village.
Seamore's
Little Italy
Michael Chernow continues to kill it with the single-focus restaurants, and the seafood at Seamore's is as impressive (if not more so) as his much-beloved meatballs. The poke appetizer and the spicy squid tacos with kale, apple, cotija cheese, and corn nuts are serious business, but if you’re into fish, it’s really hard to go wrong here.
Sadelle’s
Soho
Sadelle’s truly changed the NYC bagel game in 2015. Major Food Group’s new spin on the Jewish bakery/deli brought us the smoked fish towers of our dreams, alongside great hand-rolled bagels and chocolate babka, and then -- because why stop there -- it continued to pull out all the stops with dinner offerings like caviar service and some very solid spicy fried chicken.
Oiji
East Village
From Korean restaurant vets, this intimate East Village spot is doling out seriously impressive shared plates like slow-cooked oxtail and pork belly, and of course, the much-talked-about honey butter chips (eat them while they’re warm!).
Fuku
East Village
Momofuku maestro David Chang’s fried chicken concept got a lot of hype (and lived up to it) this year, offering one of the best fried chicken sandwiches in the country -- habanero puree-marinated buttermilk fried chicken thighs in a Martin’s potato roll with pickles -- as well as an off-menu version worthy of our sandwich bucket list. It was all so good that Chang went ahead and did it again with a surprise opening of a Midtown offshoot, Fuku+.
Wildair
Lower East Side
The team behind Contra’s new casual spot just two doors down is strictly à la carte, with options like pork Milanese with gribiche, littleneck clams on toast with spinach and lardo, and beef tartare with smoked cheddar and chestnut, which is undoubtedly some of the city's best. And yes, the bread and olive oil is just as great as everyone says it is.
L’Amico
Chelsea
Laurent Tourondel’s take on rustic Italian-inspired cuisine brought the simultaneously-feel-good-and-bad-about-yourself dish of the year: smoked ricotta gnudi with brown butter and shaved truffle, as well as a number of standout wood-fired pizzas, like the sopressata picante.
Ramen Lab
Nolita
Sun Noodle (which provides ramen to some of the city’s best spots) finally opened its own standing- room-only restaurant this year, offering just two types of ramen, and featuring a new guest chef from the US or Japan each month. So far, all the guest chef pop-ups have been wildly successful, making Ramen Lab a strong contender for best ramen in the city. Since the place is so small, there are still lines to get in, but the wait is more than worth it.
Semilla
South Williamsburg
This vegetable-forward Williamsburg restaurant is giving greens a VERY GOOD name, with a tasting menu that flips the script by having meat and fish in the supporting role. Go with a group (or alone) and sit at the 18-seat U-shaped bar -- and don't miss Pamela Yung's desserts and bread.
Sessanta
Soho
From the team behind Lure, Bowery Meat Company, and Burger & Barrel, this stylish Sicilian spot inside the SIXTY SoHo hotel has all your classic Italian needs covered, with pastas like spaghetti A.O.P. and tagliarini with lamb ragu and baked ricotta salata, as well as a great roasted pork chop entree.
Rosie’s
East Village
Rosie’s brought the corner of 2nd and 2nd some wonderfully authentic and addictive Mexican this year, including a very bubbly queso fundido and a number of delicious tacos. The margaritas are not to be missed either, particularly the Rosie’s margarita with mezcal and serrano-infused tequila.
Santina
Meatpacking District
Over by the highline, Carbone/Torrisi/Zalaznick are doing more good work -- this time, it’s Italian, though Santina is lighter (both in vibe and menu) than Carbone. The space is full of plants, and pastel colors pop from the chandeliers, dishware, wall art, and food. And about that food... the team’s doing a lot of great things with vegetables and fish, including a beautiful squash carpaccio and a spicy shrimp zingara (rice with shrimp, pepperoncini, olives, and capers).
Bruno Pizza
East Village
The super-buzzy Bruno Pizza shows off the already-proven pizza chops of Roberta’s alums with delicious Neapolitan pies like the nduja and the country ham with smoked ham, peach, and cured onion. It’s also one of many notable restaurants to hop on the equally-as-buzzy no-tipping trend this year.
Quality Eats
West Village
Proving you can have a great steak without going broke, Quality Eats popped up in the West Village in November with steaks under $29 (the bavette cut is just $19) and upgraded steakhouse sides, like creamed spinach hush puppies and baked potato monkey bread.
