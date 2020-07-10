NYC’s Outdoor Dining Situation Is Wild Right Now

The COVID-19 pandemic crippled NYC’s restaurant industry perhaps more than any other, shuttering in-house dining for the foreseeable future and leaving operators scrambling to pivot to delivery/takeout models that many had never offered before.



After months of takeout only, Phase 2 of reopening arrived in late June, which brought an entirely new challenge/opportunity for restaurants. Outdoor dining would be allowed but with it came a slew of rules and restrictions. That meant custom-built dividers, patio-style fencing, and turning streets and parking lanes into fully operational dining room turf on the fly.

The result? NYC’s sidewalks are suddenly full again, with some stretches closed down completely on weekends thanks to a program called Open Streets. Overnight, the Big Apple started to look a whole lot like Europe.

But outdoor dining isn’t without its complications. First, the construction is costly and labor-intensive for owners, and it’s created a run on raw materials with every operator building out at once. According to Gertie GM Flip Biddleman, “When you go to the big-box home improvement stores right now, they are all running low on materials, and jam-packed at all hours of the day with customers. It feels like the entire city is working on construction projects.”

Then, suddenly, rules changed shortly after 4th of July weekend, with a new city mandate to make dining barriers 18 inches thick. Shuka owner Vicki Freeman tells us, “We built up our outside area and then the rules changed. We had to go back and redesign them after being served with a summons.”

Beyond the cost and effort that goes into such an undertaking, the prospect of outdoor dining is still fraught for both restaurant employees and patrons, especially in a town where separating tables by six feet with limited available sidewalk seems logistically impossible. Some restaurateurs aren’t willing to put their employees at risk by reopening. And diners, depending on who you ask, are split on wanting to go to restaurants IRL at all, with no vaccine and rising numbers just outside of NY State.

Regardless of where you stand, today we're taking a second to document this truly bizarre moment in NYC dining history in photos: You’ll witness Katz’s Deli take over Ludlow Street with outdoor dining for the first time in its 130-year history, East and West Village brunchers separated by wooden and plexiglass dividers, and Williamsburg and LES streets entirely shut down and looking like European piazzas filled with chairs, tables and plants. In short, dining out in NYC is just wild right now. Take a look.