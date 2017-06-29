This 30-Pound Bacon, Egg & Cheese Is the Size of a Car Tire

For New Yorkers, bagel preferences have always been a hotly debated topic, but at O’Bagel in New Jersey, the chefs are arguing that the bigger the bagel, the better. The family-owned business offers a Jumbo Bagel, a new beast of a bagel breakfast sandwich that makes the sizable New York bagel look like a mere miniature doughnut.
The Hoboken shop makes the Jumbo Bagel the same way as its regular New York-style bagels -- hand-rolled, proofed for eight hours, boiled, and baked in a 500 degree oven -- but with one big difference: The Jumbo Bagel is as large as a car tire, weighing in at between 25 to 35 pounds, and feeding up to 30 people.
“We started the Jumbo Bagel because we wanted to do something innovative, something different than what all Italian delis were doing in Hoboken. Instead of 3-foot subs, 6-foot subs, we wanted to bring something else to the table,” explains chef and co-owner Stephen El Hassen.
Each Jumbo Bagel can be customized per order, but the most popular version is The Ridge Diablo. Named after El Hassen’s high school, the giant bagel is topped with over 30 scrambled eggs, melted pepper jack cheese, Taylor ham (a Jersey staple), pickled jalapeños, crispy hash browns, and finished off with house-made chipotle aioli. It’s then sliced into individual servings that are just as large as one bagel sandwich.
Watch the video above to see how to level up your next Bagel Friday.
