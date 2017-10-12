10 Photos of People Eating Along the NYC Marathon Route

As you well know, the New York City Marathon took place this past Sunday. We won! Just kidding, Stanley Biwott and two-time winner Mary Keitany won. But we did take away something really special from the event -- that is, these photos of people casually housing food while watching others tirelessly give it their all for 26.2 miles.
Carmen Gonzalez is a chef with a passion for photography and capturing life in NYC through the lens of her camera. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.