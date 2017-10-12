Food & Drink

10 Photos of People Eating Along the NYC Marathon Route

Published On 11/04/2015
Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist

As you well know, the New York City Marathon took place this past Sunday. We won! Just kidding, Stanley Biwott and two-time winner Mary Keitany won. But we did take away something really special from the event -- that is, these photos of people casually housing food while watching others tirelessly give it their all for 26.2 miles.

Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist
Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist
Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist
Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist

Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist
Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist
Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist
Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist

Carmen Gonzalez/Thrillist

Carmen Gonzalez is a chef with a passion for photography and capturing life in NYC through the lens of her camera. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter

