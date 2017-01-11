Meet the PieCaken, for Those Times When Regular Pumpkin Pie Is Just Not Enough

Sincere apologies to your grandmother, but her pumpkin pie is old news. One NYC restaurant has followed the modern Thanksgiving tradition of stuffing foods inside other foods (à la the Turducken), by introducing an extremely over-the-top dessert-within-a-dessert, aptly named the PieCaken.
The seasonal speciality comes from Craveable Hospitality Group's Pastry Director Zac Young, and involves pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and spice cake cut and stacked together, then finished with cinnamon frosting, oat crumble, and apple pie filling, naturally. Should you want to thoroughly insult your own grandmother this holiday season, you can place an order to pick yours up in store at David Burke at Bloomingdale's now through the end of December or pre-order it for December delivery outside of NYC. Just please, let your grandmother down easy.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
Another notch in David Burke’s culinary belt lives on the first floor of the Garment District’s Archer Hotel, where the chef delivers his trademark interpretations of familiar foods. You can expect small plates like candied slabs of bacon hung on a mini-clothesline (a crossover from his kitchen at the James Hotel), cauliflower steak as hearty and satisfying as any hunk of beef, and flatbread topped with pastrami-smoked-salmon that delivers the flavor profile of an everything bagel. The space, with pops of bright yellow in tufted sofas, a rainbow of modern art, and aggressively contemporary light fixtures, proves as playful as the menu.