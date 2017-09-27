This Soft Serve Is New York's Answer to Disneyland's Most Popular Dessert

Disneyland may not seem like much of a dining destination, but the theme park is home to a dessert that’s garnered some serious foodie acclaim: Dole Whip, aka pineapple soft serve. And while Dole Whip is not exactly accessible for most New Yorkers, Pineapple Express, a popular new vendor inside Chelsea Market, is offering an updated local iteration of the stuff -- minus all the sugar. Made exclusively with fresh pineapple, coconut milk, and agave nectar, Pineapple Express’ Dole Whip comes served in a cone, a coconut, or a pineapple itself -- and the frozen dessert is giving its amusement park counterpart a run for its money.
“At first I wanted to serve the original Dole Whip,” Pineapple Express founder Heather Fuller notes, “but I looked at the ingredients and it all had too much sugar.” For her own version, free of processed ingredients or white sugars, she simply whips pineapple puree, fresh pineapple juice, organic coconut milk, and agave nectar together in a soft-serve machine, before swirling the concoction into one of her signature sundaes or floats (which come topped with coconut LaCroix, in true food-trend fashion).
To prepare each of the floats, Fuller carves the sweet meat out of a fresh coconut, chops it up, and puts it back in the shell. She then swirls her soft serve directly into the coconut, tops it off with a handful of coconut shavings, and garnishes the thing with a paper umbrella. “You get the creaminess from the coconut and the sweetness from the pineapple” Fuller explains, “coconut and pineapple are a match made in heaven.”
Watch the video above to see why you should ditch your standard soft serve order for a Dole Whip.
