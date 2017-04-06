Food & Drink

These Pizza Cakes and Cupcakes Will Actually Make You Want to Go to Times Square

By Published On 04/06/2017 By Published On 04/06/2017
There are very few reasons why a New Yorker would ever willingly choose to go to Times Square: Hamilton and pressing the button that makes the New Year’s Ball Drop being the main two. But here’s a new reason you may actually change your mind about all that: a three-layer pizza cake, yes cake, full of melty cheese and classic Italian meats. If the cake doesn’t convince you to hit up the tourist tundra, then maybe Bowlmor’s pizza cupcakes, made with cheese and sauce as “frosting,” will.

Tanner Saunders

