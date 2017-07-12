Food & Drink

These Cake Push Pops Will Make Your Childhood Dreams Come True

By Published On 07/11/2017 By Published On 07/11/2017
At DeKalb Market Hall, Brooklyn’s newest food hall, new sweets purveyor Pop Cake Shop is paying homage to the ice cream push pops of our youth, but with an added twist: instead of ice cream, the pops are filled with customizable cake flavors and toppings -- resulting in something far more enticing than your average cake pop.

Owner Shana Lawson wanted to create something that instantly evokes a certain childhood nostalgia, and the push pop container did just that. Each cake push pop can be customized to your liking: choose from a variety of cake flavors like chocolate, vanilla, or red velvet, then from a list of frostings, including cream cheese, chocolate, or buttercream. Finally, finish it off by selecting from the endless list of toppings: cookie dough, Oreos, chocolate chips, apples, strawberries, Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, potato chips, brownies, cookies, and many more.

To see how the pops come together, check out the video above.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who’d like a chocolate one with cream cheese frosting, please. Follow her on Instagram.  

