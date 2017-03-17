The Dumpling Soup at Wu's Wonton King Is the Perfect Breakfast

Welcome to Best Thing We Ate This Week, where each week, we'll have a special guest or Thrillist staff member talk about a New York dish they recently tried and loved. This week, Contra and Wildair's Fabián von Hauske names Wu’s Wonton King dumpling soup the perfect breakfast (along with some BYOB wine).

Wu's Wonton King [on the Lower East Side] makes this cloudy, milky broth with pork bones -- I'm not sure what else it's flavored with but it's super-umami and full of flavor. They serve different versions of it, but the one to get is the three flavored dumpling one. The different dumplings are filled with ground pork, shrimp, and crab. Everything at Wu's is super-flavorful, but so clean, and that's what makes this dish so great.