This Queens Brunch Spot Is Serving Guacamole-Stuffed Fried Onion Rings

Astoria's Queens Comfort is known for serving up some seriously inventive, hangover-curing fried creations, including the deep-fried, three-hot-sauce mac & cheese Atomic Fire Balls.
So naturally, when tasked with improving upon the already-perfect onion ring, the brunch joint decided to stuff them with guacamole. Fresh guac is placed in the middle of each ring, which then gets breaded and fried to crispy, golden perfection -- a far cry from the pre-made, frozen ones served at diners and concession stands. Want to double down on your fried-food intake? The brunch menu also features fried French toast balls with rich maple syrup and deep-fried cheese ravioli with a balsamic drizzle. Trust us: If you're not ordering fried food here, you're doing something wrong.
If it all sounds too good to be true, see it for yourself in the video above.
