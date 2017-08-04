Queens' New International Street Food Night Market is About to Get Much Bigger

After bigger-than-expected crowds caused long lines at the grand opening of the Queens International Night Market last Saturday night, organizers said the eclectic street food chow fest is set to return this Saturday with twice as many food vendors (the first market featured 20) and increased space for what's almost certain to be throngs of hungry New Yorkers.
"We now have more than double the food vendors that we had the first week," John Wang, the founder of the market said. "We had over 200 food vendor applications since opening night. We will also expand the footprint of the event now that we know the size of the crowds that we are capable of drawing."
With as many as 40 food vendors at this week's market, Wang said visitors can expect all sorts of new food offerings like Taiwanese fried chicken, Korean fried chicken, empanadas, Peruvian steak sandwiches, Colombian hot dogs, fried ice cream, fried noodles, mini Dutch pancakes, and more. And while Wang said that not as many artists have signed on to join the event, it seems like his initial plans for a massive 100+ vendor nighttime market like those around the world might not be too far off.
The ambitious new market -- packed with all sorts of street food like takoyaki, samosas, kebabs, and more -- is set to again take over the New York Hall of Science parking lot at Corona Park (near 44th Ave and 111th St) on Saturday, May 2nd from 6pm to midnight. With forecasts calling for 66 degrees during the day (with a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon), it might be a great night to get out and eat everything.
Here's a video someone posted from opening night:
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wants all of the delicious-looking street foods. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.