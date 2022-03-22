Queens Night Market Returns to NYC This April for Its Seventh Season
Check out these special limited-capacity preview dates before the official opening in May.
The Queens Night Market has officially announced its return to NYC for the seventh season this spring at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
First opened in 2015, the outdoor market will continue to feature beloved guest favorites like the $5 price cap on food, a wide variety of international cuisine vendors, range of handmade goods, local art, and live performances.
Kicking off its annual return, the market is offering two ticketed preview nights on April 16 and April 23, before the free-entry weekly Saturday scheduling resumes on May 7.
After experiencing a high-traffic response in previous years, these limited-capacity preview days—with ticket sales capping in the several thousands—are meant to help manage congestion within the surrounding area, seeing that last year averaged more than 15,000 attendees each Saturday.
Since its inception, the Queens Night Market has thrived and welcomed close to two million visitors over the past six seasons while showcasing food and products highlighting more than 90 countries and cultures. It also helped launch more than 300 NYC-based small businesses like Native Noodles, a 2019 vendor from Amy Pryke specializing in Singaporean cuisine that now has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Washington Heights (and is now considered one of the best new restaurants in NYC).
“Our mission to be NYC’s most affordable, diverse, and welcoming community event has remained unchanged since we launched back in 2015,” says Queens Night Market founder, John Wang. “We’ve never profited from vendor fees, and we’ll keep honoring that commitment to our vendors, who really are the lifeblood and the superstars of the event.”
Among this year’s highlights, expect options such as Spicy BBQ Jamaican Jerk Chicken from Treat Yourself Jerk; Afghan beef and onion-filled Mantu dumplings from Nansense; and Indonesian coconut-based Pandan Kaya Jam from Moon Man. The full list of vendors can be found online via the website.
Queens Night Market will be open from 5 pm–12 am starting April 16 and April 23. Tickets can be found online via the website. The official free grand opening will launch on May 7.