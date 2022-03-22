Queens Night Market Returns to NYC This April for Its Seventh Season

The Queens Night Market has officially announced its return to NYC for the seventh season this spring at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

First opened in 2015, the outdoor market will continue to feature beloved guest favorites like the $5 price cap on food, a wide variety of international cuisine vendors, range of handmade goods, local art, and live performances.

Kicking off its annual return, the market is offering two ticketed preview nights on April 16 and April 23, before the free-entry weekly Saturday scheduling resumes on May 7.

After experiencing a high-traffic response in previous years, these limited-capacity preview days—with ticket sales capping in the several thousands—are meant to help manage congestion within the surrounding area, seeing that last year averaged more than 15,000 attendees each Saturday.