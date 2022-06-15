Celebrate Pride by Ordering from These Queer-Owned Restaurants in NYC

There are many ways to support the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride, like donating to life-saving organizations, educating yourself on today’s biggest issues, lobbying for queer-affirming laws, and patronizing queer-owned businesses. Though many New York City companies are quick to show allyship during June, openly queer business owners work year-round to make the city a safer and more supportive place for underrepresented groups—and, in turn, they need our help. New York’s volatile restaurant scene means many chefs and restaurant owners live in fear of shutting down, particularly members of the LGBTQIA+ community, who risk backlash just for being who they are. For Pride, we’ve identified 10 standout dishes from LGBTQIA-owned restaurants around the city that you can order now to not only satisfy your cravings, but lift up everyday queeroes in our community. Our picks include a Nashville-style chicken sandwich, inventive Italian tacos, a modern take on Malaysia’s national dish, authentic Polish pierogies, and a full-sized pizza bagel. Remember that each of these items will still be available to order come July, so don’t even think of retracting your support when Pride month ends.

Grilled Halloumi Couscous Salad at Elmo Chelsea

For 21 years, Elmo—named after El Morocco, an iconic, high-society nightclub of the early 20th century—has brought an old-fashioned cafe aesthetic to Manhattan, attracting a loyal gay clientele. While it’s designed to be enjoyed in person, owners Bruce Hermann and Bob Pontarelli (of LGBTQIA+ bars Barracuda Lounge and Industry Bar) are happy to send their food out via delivery to give everyone a taste of the magic. Indecisive eaters will have a difficult time narrowing down the menu items, so here’s a tip: The Grilled Halloumi Couscous Salad is a hearty, healthy, and vegetarian-friendly choice.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Mystic Pizza Bagel Sandwich at Baz Bagel Little Italy

The best bagel shops aren’t limited to breakfast. At Baz Bagel, restaurateur Bari Musacchio puts her mixed heritage on display by serving delightfully New York dishes that land somewhere at the intersection of Jewish and Italian cuisine. A favorite among locals and Lower Manhattan employees, Baz slings up Jewish diner fare through the lunch hour—and, of course, the menu includes classic NYC-style bagels in every form, each of which are hand-rolled, kettle-boiled, and baked in-house. Struggling to pick a dish? Turn up the pizzazz with one of Baz’s star bagel sandwiches, like the classic Mystic Pizza Bagel, branded by Musacchio as a Jewish-Italian love story.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Turkey Meatballs & Lemon Ricotta at Blue Park Kitchen Financial District, Midtown East

When Kelly Fitzpatrick founded Blue Park Kitchen, her vision involved serving clean food that guests could savor. The seemingly simple mission remains a strong focus for her team, who make an effort to source organic and antibiotic-free ingredients from local farms and women-owned businesses. The seasonal menu is stocked with healthy bowls that draw influence from all over the world—including Desi and North African cuisines—but if you want the can’t-skip dish that holds up in transit, look no further than the turkey meatballs, accompanied by couscous, charred broccoli, toasted chickpeas, radish, arugula, balsamic, and creamy lemon ricotta.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub (FiDi, Midtown East)

The Nashville at Cayenne Lower East Side

Fried chicken sandwiches have dominated the food scene since Popeyes first changed the game in 2019, but Cayenne’s Nashville-style hot chicken serves as a great reminder to not overlook the local restaurants when mealtime rolls around. Both mouth- and eye-watering, everything on Cayenne’s delivery-only menu can be trusted—after all, Chef Hillary Sterling of Vic’s had a hand in developing it. Your tolerance for heat will determine what you order (think you can handle the “very spicy” 3 Alarm sandwich?), but if you want to start off easy, try the classic Nashville sandwich: hand-breaded chicken, seasoned to your liking, and topped with pickles and Cayenne’s signature Comeback sauce on a toasted roll.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Chicken Parm Tacos at Fresco’s Cantina Astoria

Fresco’s popular drag brunch has put the cantina on every Queens queen’s radar, but even without the live entertainment, the food holds up thanks to the dedication of husband-and-husband co-owners, Brian Martinez and Adrian Suero. When you’re craving quick Mexican food at your doorstep, your mind may automatically jump to items like empanadas, nachos, and quesadillas. But queerdom is rooted in adventure, so why not have some fun and try something new? The recently added Chicken Parm Tacos are the ultimate luxury, combining a Mexican staple with Italian comfort. Simple but genius, the tortillas come loaded with crispy, panko-breaded chicken breast, melted four-cheese blend, housemade marinara sauce, and fresh basil.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Nasi Lemak at Kopitiam Chinatown

In the US, Malaysian food is much harder to find than its Asian counterparts—so when you find a modern restaurant inspired by the Malay owner’s family recipes, you know you’re in good hands. James Beard semifinalist Kyo Pang opened Kopitiam (“coffee shop” in the Hokkien language) not only to highlight an underrated cuisine, but to give people a delicious, fast-casual cafe for all-day breakfast, coffee, and entrées. Nothing Pang serves will disappoint, but if you’re new to Malay food, you might as well take a crash course and order the Nasi Lemak, Malaysia’s national dish comprised of coconut rice, fried anchovies and peanuts, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, and a side of sambal chile sauce.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Grilled Pork Chop at Superfine Dumbo

One of the best aspects of queer culture is its commitment to making the world a better place, whether through kindness, joy, or sustainability. Amazingly, Superfine has mastered all three. Opened by three friends—Laura Taylor, Tanya Rynd, and Cara Lee Sparry—just weeks after 9/11, the queer-operated restaurant is founded on camaraderie. Its menu frequently changes to reflect the ingredients it has on hand—each of which are sourced with care (think grass-fed, organic, sustainable, in-season, locally grown, etc.). Right now, Superfine’s Grilled Pork Chop is all the rage, served with mac ’n cheese and dark greens slaw.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Pollo Norteño at Fonda Park Slope, Chelsea, Tribeca

When crafting the now-revered restaurant Fonda, Mexico City-born Chef Roberto Santibañez wanted to showcase Mexican food beyond burritos and tacos. The result is a uniquely addicting menu of affordably upscale bites that prove Santibañez’s genius—and make clear he’s been professionally trained (Santibañez graduated with honors from Paris’ Le Cordon Bleu). A universally adored entrée available for delivery from all three Fonda locations is the Pollo Norteño. Boneless chicken is marinated in achiote and tossed with melted Chihuahua cheese, then served alongside blistered peppers, cured red onions, and warm, hand-pressed tortillas. Talk about gourmet delivery.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub (Park Slope, Chelsea, Tribeca)

Kielbasa and Pierogi Platter at Pierogi Boys Downtown Brooklyn

Believe it or not, New Yorkers don’t have to visit Little Poland to find great pierogies. Co-owners and life partners Krzysztof Poluchowicz and Andrzej Kińczyk moved from Poland to NYC over a decade ago and quickly determined that the city needed better pierogi options. After throwing several “pierogi parties” in their apartment for friends, they decided to turn their hobby into an enterprise. Pierogi Boys is as authentic as Polish pierogies get—the only thing more Polish is tossing in kielbasa. The shop’s Kielbasa and Pierogi Platter offers the full experience, featuring grilled Polish kielbasa, three potato and cheese pierogies topped with caramelized onions and chives, a Polish pickle, and sides of beetroot horseradish and Kosciuszko mustard for dipping.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

Eral Chukka at Tagmo Seaport

You don’t need to be queer to absolutely adore what Chef Surbhi Sahni is doing with Tagmo. Proudly “more than a food business,” the Indian homestyle restaurant works hard to collaborate and support fellow brown-, queer-, and women-led businesses in the area. And, of course, Sahni’s meals are as good as it gets. The Spicy Eral Chukka is a standout dish, boasting four ghee-roasted prawns, Kashmiri ground red chilies, tamarind, and yogurt, served with savory uttapam pancakes and topped with cilantro and coconut chutney. Of course, there are mild and vegetarian options, too, if you’re not sold.

How to try it: Order via Grubhub

