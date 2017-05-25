Food & Drink

These Decadent Cakes and Pies Are Actually Good for You

Published On 05/25/2017
NYC-based dessert shop Rawsome Treats makes the kind of desserts that look like they’re filled with a myriad of bad-for-you ingredients. But in actuality, everything it sells -- from mint chocolate chip pies to red velvet cakes -- is entirely vegan and raw.
 
“We keep it raw because heat destroys enzymes and some vitamins and minerals in food, especially with produce and raw ingredients like nuts and fruit,” explains owner Watt Sriboonruang. “When you eat raw food, your body receives the nutrients right away.”
 
As a Thai kickboxer, Sriboonruang wanted to indulge in something sweet that would still allow her to maintain a consistent weight for her sport, so she began making raw and vegan desserts that made her feel like she was indulging, while still getting nutrients and health benefits.
 
Rawsome Treats offers over 30 healthy and colorful desserts, like a choco mango pie that boasts layers of rich chocolate ganache and mango pudding, and a red velvet cake dusted with freeze dried raspberries. It’s best known for its mint chocolate chip pie, featuring a crust made out of nuts and chocolate, a filling made of soaked cashews, mint leaves, peppermint extract, and coconut oil, and a generous topping of dark chocolate sauce. It’s enough to convince you you’re not eating healthy.
 
For now, all of Rawsome Treats’ cakes, pies, tarts, and truffles are only available to order online. To find out more, check out the video above.

Amy Schulman is an Editorial Production Assistant at Thrillist who has a second stomach for dessert. Follow her on Instagram.

