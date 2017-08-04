Food & Drink

Get Duck Potpies & Walking Dead Cocktails at This New Restaurant

Published On 03/24/2015
Courtesy of Irvington

Union Square just got a lot more interesting, and it's not because there's people giving out even free-er hugs, it’s courtesy of new restaurant Irvington

Located on the street level of the W – Union Square (Park Ave and 17th St), Irvington rocks locally sourced ingredients in a seasonally driven menu with current options like freshly roasted rotisserie meats, duck confit potpie, artisan flatbreads, or bucatini with chopped porchetta.

To wash down your market-to-table fare the bar has got you covered with a serious selection of retro-inspired craft cocktails like a barrel-aged Old Fashioned or newer creations like The Walking Dead loaded with silver tequila, Lillet rose, Combier, and fresh lemon. Along with dinner they're also open for breakfast, lunch, and late-night dining. 

Check out a few images below:

Courtesy of Irvington

Rotisserie chicken

Courtesy of Irvington

Duck confit potpie

Courtesy of Irvington

A cocktail called, "Stramaro Never Dies"

Christine Fischer is a freelance writer dedicated to a strict diet of Champagne, cookies, and the occasional pizza. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

1. Irvington 201 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003 (Union Square)

