6 Global Menus to Try at REVVEL, a Three-Day Festival on the New Scarlet Lady Ship Escape dry land for a meal and come onboard for unlimited food, drinks, and seaside views.

When REVVEL, a three-day festival in partnership with Virgin Voyages and Thrillist launches aboard the new luxury ship, Scarlet Lady, on September 16-18, the onsite dining is set to match the unparalleled entertainment. In addition to events featuring Major Lazer and Trixie Mattel, the ship’s six restaurants will be open for dining throughout the festivities. While docked at Manhattan’s Pier 88, guests can escape dry land for a meal and come onboard to try a range of global flavors and dishes from a curated selection of eateries. From Korean barbecue and Mexican fare to plant-forward food or innovative contemporary dishes, the kitchens are steered by a stellar line-up of award-winning chefs along with the Virgin Voyages culinary team. Each ticket includes unlimited food, drink, and seaside views, so mates, get ready to exhale and set sail for an exciting meal aboard this boutique hotel at sea.

Test Kitchen After successfully helming NYC kitchens like PUBLIC, Double Crown, and the Musket Room—which awarded him a Michelin star—chef Matt Lambert headed back to his native home of New Zealand as the executive chef Rodd & Gunn’s The Lodge Bar. For REVVEL, Lambert returns to Manhattan for Test Kitchen, an innovative eatery inspired by the cuisine of Auguste Escoffier, a revolutionary French chef born in 1846 who helped modernize cooking and dining with techniques still commonly used today. Expect a one-of-a-kind dining experience that’s part laboratory, cooking school, and restaurant pushing all the boundaries—because there’s no menu here, just a list of ingredients that’ll be transformed into a memorable meal.

Wake Highlighting New American cuisine, Wake features a grand staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows with a menu by chef Brad Farmerie. Here, the Michelin-starred chef of PUBLIC, Iron Chef America winner, and former lead of the acclaimed Saxon + Parole offers a dining experience reminiscent of classic steakhouses and liquid-lunch martinis. Sophistication and a dining experience reminiscent of a bygone era are the vibe here, in addition to chops, seafood, and classic cocktails.

Pink Agave Snagging a reservation at any James Beard Award-recognized chef’s restaurant on land is already a challenge, but with Pink Agave, you can score a table from an industry player with eight James Beard nominations under their belt. Led by chef Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Cafe in Phoenix, Arizona, this eatery specializes in contemporary Mexican cuisine with offerings like tlayudas, memelas, sopes, tortas, esquites, and tamales. Add on a special mezcal dinner pairing along with the signature agua fresca cocktail, and explore the flavors of Esparza’s epicurean storytelling that’s a part of a baking and culinary family legacy dating back generations.

Razzle Dazzle If you’re looking to stay swimsuit ready on dry land or for the Feeling Nauty Drag Pool Party hosted by drag performer Trixie Mattel and the Bushwick nightlife institution, House of Yes, check out the plant-forward menu at Razzle Dazzle. All within a vibrant interior that’s especially ideal for photographic flexing, scope out a menu of vegetarian dishes and if you’re craving meats, sweets or other treats, they’re on offer too.

GB After opening Gage & Tollner this spring—one of Thrillist NYC’s best new restaurants of the year—industry veteran, cookbook author, and chef, Sohui Kim (The Good Fork, Insa) is all aboard to helm the kitchen at GB. Specializing in Korean barbecue, explore a hands-on and communal eating experience here by grilling your own meat alongside a variety of banchan (side dishes) served and plenty of soju-forward cocktails flowing.

EV This trattoria offers regionally-inspired Italian cuisine deep rooted in culinary traditions. Start with antipasti before moving onto homemade pasta and more. To top it all off, add on a traditional Italian aperitif before setting sail on the remainder of your night’s seaside activities.

