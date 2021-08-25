First Look: Crown Shy Team Debuts a New Fine Dining Spot With Soaring Views Above FiDi The restaurant is perched 63 stories above the city and has three outdoor terraces.

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

When James Kent and Jeff Katz opened Crown Shy on the ground floor of a historic skyscraper in March 2019, the project provided a swanky space that reimagined what dining near the office buildings and casual happy hour bars of the Financial District could be like. Now, 63 stories above the duo's debut project, Katz and Kent opened SAGA this week, a spot that is practically guaranteed to quickly become another must-try dining destination in the co-owners’ portfolio with a seasonal tasting menu and breathtaking views of the city.

Grilled Maine lobster bruleed with sea urchin bechamel and hearts of palm. | Photo by Natalie Black

Kent is heading up the restaurant’s kitchen, which features dishes rooted in European techniques with added influence from the chef’s travels and the diverse cuisine that makes up the landscape of dining in NYC. The restaurant aims to hold back some of the pomp and circumstance that typically comes with fine dining to make the space more approachable while remaining upscale, just like the duo did with Crown Shy by playing hip-hop music in the dining room and dressing the staff in laid-back uniforms. Though it still holds onto special touches, for example, the ever-rotating menu changes so quickly with the seasons, it will be verbally described rather than printed as a paper menu. Dishes on the opening menu include fluke served five ways, including a citrus-cured preparation with honeydew and bruleed fluke rib with mushroom XO. The bread course consists of laminated focaccia served with creme fraiche and summer herbs. Renata Ameni, who previously worked as executive pastry chef at Michelin-starred Manresa in Northern California and alongside Kent at Eleven Madison Park, leads the pastry program.

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Through the multi-course affair, some dishes are plated individually, while others are served to share among the table. The experience costs $245 per person and includes eight-to-ten courses and a welcome cocktail. Harrison Ginsberg, who manages the bar at Crown Shy, also traveled upstairs with Kent and Katz and serves as the beverage director of Overstory, a cocktail bar located a floor above the eatery. The menu consists of drinks like the Easy Money with vodka, coconut, yuzu, and lime leaf; and a boozier and creative offering named the Terroir Old Fashioned with tequila, palo santo, a plant that’s native to South America and burned as incense, and salt; along with three non-alcoholic cocktails, beer, and wine. The cocktail bar offers a place for a pre- or post-dinner drink with a wraparound terrace and room for 60 inside. The bar is currently only open to those who dine at SAGA, but it will open to the public on September 15.

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Even in a city with no shortage of skyline views, SAGA stuns with three terraces perched above the Financial District, offering views of the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge, and guests can take in the sights whether they are seated inside or enjoying one of the terrace seats. Inside, the dining room seats 56 in a space that’s decked out in plush velvet seats, art deco decor, and marble. The restaurant is now open for dinner service starting at 5:30 pm on Wednesdays through Saturdays. Reservations are available via Resy.

