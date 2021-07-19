New York First Look: Indulge Your Riviera Daydreams at This New West Village Stunner The owners of American Bar offer up Italian-Inspired coastal cuisine at Saint Theo’s.

Drawing inspiration from Venetian and Italian coastal cuisine, the recent opening of Saint Theo’s in the West Village is here to indulge your riviera daydreams.

Opened by restaurateur Kyle Hotchkiss Carone of Grand Tour Hospitality (American Bar), the restaurant features seafood, homemade pasta, and more in a 110-seat dining room designed with a mix of both modern elements and a vintage touches like Murano glass, Venice Biennale posters, and green banquettes.

Saint Theo’s interior | Photo by Rebecca Fondren

Overseeing the menu is Grand Tour’s culinary director Carolina Santos-Neves and executive chef Ashley Rath (The Grill, Santina, Dirty French). Appetizers include roasted oysters with castelvetrano olives and charred bread; beef carpaccio; and dedicated cicchetti offerings like fried sardines with marinated onions; tramezzini sandwiches with tuna, capers, and arugula; and polpette.

Whole roasted branzino with salsa verde, mint, and basil | Photo by Evan Sung

Pasta made in-house includes seafood chitarra with shrimp, mussels, clams, and white wine; and gomiti con la ricotta with buffalo ricotta and Calabrian chili oil. In addition to lamb chops, the seafood-centric entrees include a whole roasted branzino with salsa verde, mint, and basil; dover sole with lemon and matchstick potatoes; and Venetian-style cuttlefish in ink with polenta. Rounding out the menu are desserts like strawberries and cream; cantaloupe with casatica di bufala (soft-ripened buffalo-milk cheese); and olive oil cake.

Strawberries and cream | Photo by Evan Sung

On the beverage side, Saint Theo’s offers a choice of classic cocktails as well as signature drinks like the St. Mark’s Basilica (basil vodka, lemon gin, aperitif wine, housemade lemon, and salt tincture) and Death in Venice (mezcal, blood orange soda). An Italian-focused wine list provides by-the-glass options of sparkling, white, rosé, and red.

Saint Theo’s is located at 340 Bleecker St. and open for dinner Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm-11 pm. Reservations are available via Resy.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Izzy Baskette is an editorial assistant at Thrillist.