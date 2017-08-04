Seaport Smorgasburg to Return With Ramen Burgers, Lobster Rolls & More

Adding to the seemingly abundant outdoor chow down spots all around NYC this summer, Brooklyn Flea has announced that a mini version of its beloved Smorgasburg market will return to the Seaport District for a second year, starting this Memorial Day weekend.
Slated to open May 21st, Seaport Smorgasburg will feature eight food vendors serving up lunch, dinner, and, of course, drinks. Returning favorites include the likes of Milk Truck, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Cemita's, and Pizza Moto, so you can be sure to get your obligatory lobster roll and an awesome grilled cheese. New additions to Seaport Smorgasburg this year include the immensely-popular Ramen Burger, slow-smoked brisket from Lonestar Empire, Filipino spring rolls from Lumpia Shack, and breaded chicken sandwiches from Schnitz.
In addition to gorging by the water, you'll also be able to saddle up at the Seaport Smorgasburg Bar, which will boast a full-stocked bar, beers on tap, and rotating goods like ice cream sandwiches from The Good Batch, refreshing slushie drinks from Kelvin Slush Co., and other goods from vendors like Brooklyn Oyster Party and People's Pops.
The market will be made up of standalone, semi-permanent pods spaced out along Fulton Street that are designed to protect vendors from seasonal weather changes in the fall. The pods are also fully-loaded with electricity, running water, refrigeration, and other features so that vendors can offer more stuff for us to stuff our faces with.
The market will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11:30am to 8pm, Fridays from 11:30am to 9pm, Saturdays from 10:30am to 9pm, and Sundays from 10:30am to 8pm all the way through mid-October.
Just last week, Brooklyn Flea announced that its larger version of Smorgasburg is expanding to Queens, and recently announced that another small Smorgasburg market will also open Labor Day weekend. The massive weekend Smorgasburg markets in Brooklyn returned for the year in early April.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist.