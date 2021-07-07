New York First Look: Iconic Dessert Spot Serendipity3 Set to Reopen With New Menu Options After a year of renovations at the flagship location, frozen hot chocolate and massive ice cream sundaes are back.

It’s My Birthday Cake Sundae | Photo courtesy of Serendipity It’s My Birthday Cake Sundae | Photo courtesy of Serendipity

After closing its doors last May due to the pandemic, New York City’s iconic destination for frozen hot chocolate and epic ice cream sundaes is finally reopening this week. Serendipity3, a world-famous paragon for dessert-lovers of all ages, will unveil a redecorated space and new menu items when it reopens its flagship Upper East Side location on July 9 after more than a year. In addition to new desserts and entrees coming out of the kitchen, the historic eatery’s dining room is now decked out in bright colors and dessert-inspired decor.

Frrrozen Hot Chocolate | Photo courtesy of Serendipity

Open since 1954, Serendipity3 has been popular with both locals and tourists alike for its signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate drink made with a rich blend of 14 different cocoas and nine variations—like s’mores or hot salted caramel—on offer. Adults can also opt for frozen cocktails in flavors like piña colada and mango margarita available in 14- or 21-ounce sizes. Additional signature desserts include sundaes with almost any topping imaginable, and a roster of “Guinness World Record” treats that need to be ordered in advance due to their epic proportions.

Photo courtesy of Serendipity

While Serendipity3 may be best known as a fun spot for over-the-top desserts, the restaurant also offers plenty of savory dishes as well. As a part of its revamp, new offerings include a truffle burger with Boursin cheese and black truffle mayo to the slate of salads, mac & cheese, footlong hot dogs, sandwiches, and other retro diner fare. As for sweets, a reopening special includes the It’s My Birthday Cake Sundae with cake batter ice cream, a giant piece of cake, whipped cream, and a cherry on top. The restaurant and general store will also continue to offer coffee and espresso drinks, soda fountain classics like Shirley Temples, frozen cocktails, and boozy coffee drinks. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Friday from 4-11 pm, Saturday from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm. Reservations can be made via Resy.

