Shake Shack Is Expanding Breakfast, Adding a New Burger & a New Chicken Sandwich

If there's anything that can bring us a little bit of relief after a week of massive stress it's Shake Shack, and on Wednesday, the beloved fast-food burger chain had some very good news to share.

According to Eater, the chain will make several changes in 2017, including expanding its breakfast program. Currently, you can only get Shake Shack's breakfast options (including several egg sandwiches) in Grand Central, Fulton Center, and the airport, but the company plans to also offer breakfast at its upcoming Penn Station location, in addition to what they're calling "grab-and-go" items.

On top of that, there will be two new limited sandwiches at all locations: a Barbecue Shackmeister Burger (with beer-marinated crispy shallots and Shack barbecue sauce) and a Barbecue Chick'n Shack -- a play on one of the company's more popular items that launched last year. Execs for the company also noted that more chicken sandwiches are on the way (you can currently get the limited-edition Salt & Pepper Honey Chick’n sandwich at Brooklyn locations). Get ready for extra-long lines!