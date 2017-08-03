Shake Shack's New Roadside Burger Celebrates America With Beer & Bacon

Nothing screams "America" quite like cheeseburgers, bacon, and beer, and because Shake shack is of sound mind, it's combined all three for a burger that is even more American than the most patriotic image of our time.
The burger chain just announced its new limited-edition burger, the Roadside Shack, inspired by traditional American roadside burger stands. It's a 100% all-natural Angus beef cheeseburger topped with caramelized onions simmered in beer and bacon, and it's available for a limited time at all US Shake Shacks (not including stadiums) beginning today. Though we're not sure why this wasn't an Independence Day release, we're fully behind embracing this sort-of-just-okay country in the name of cheese, meat, and beer any time of the year.
"The beer and bacon caramelized onions bring out even more depth of flavor and juiciness to our delicious flat-top griddled burgers." Culinary Director Mark Rosati said. Plus, you don't even have to go on a road trip to Arkansas to get it!
