We Tried Shake Shack's New Salt & Pepper Honey Chick'n Sandwich

Food-obsessed New Yorkers may very well look back on the past 12 months as the Year of the Chicken Sandwich. We've seen all sorts of poultry purveyors attempt to tantalize us with their various versions of the classic deep-fried bird on a bun, from cult-favorite fast-food chain Chick-fil-A (which finally opened its first NYC location last October) to celebrity chefs David Chang and Carla Hall.

Arguably the best of these, though, is the one at Midas Touch-restaurateur Danny Meyer's burgeoning brand of burger joints, Shake Shack. Striking a near-perfect balance between crunchy and juicy, the Chick'n Shack, which debuted earlier this year, has been described as a "game-changer."