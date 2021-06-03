Smorgasburg Returns to NYC With Reopening of 3 Locations

Just in time for peak outdoor dining and drinking season, Smorgasburg is back.

After a year off due to the pandemic, NYC’s iconic outdoor food market is reopening three of its locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, alongside new Jersey City and World Trade Center sites that debuted in May. The reopenings mark the first time that Smorgasburg has had all of its NYC outposts open since October 2019.

Smorgasburg’s flagship location in Williamsburg at the Marsha P. Johnson State Park will reopen June 26—marking the food fair’s 10th year—and run every Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, with more than 35 vendors that are soon to be announced.

Two other Smorgasburg locations will reopen within the next month. The Prospect Park location will reopen June 13 and run every Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm, featuring vendors like Red Hook Lobster Pound, Parantha Alley, and about 33 others. Smorgasburg opened a market dubbed Hester Flea at Hester and Essex Streets on the Lower East Side last month, but it will be transformed into another Smorgasburg location—complete with flea vendors and food options from surrounding neighborhoods like Nolita, Little Italy, the East Village, and Chinatown—starting on July 3. After its official debut, the Lower East Side location will operate on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.