Smorgasburg Returns to NYC With Reopening of 3 Locations
Is your favorite vendor coming back?
Just in time for peak outdoor dining and drinking season, Smorgasburg is back.
After a year off due to the pandemic, NYC’s iconic outdoor food market is reopening three of its locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, alongside new Jersey City and World Trade Center sites that debuted in May. The reopenings mark the first time that Smorgasburg has had all of its NYC outposts open since October 2019.
Smorgasburg’s flagship location in Williamsburg at the Marsha P. Johnson State Park will reopen June 26—marking the food fair’s 10th year—and run every Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, with more than 35 vendors that are soon to be announced.
Two other Smorgasburg locations will reopen within the next month. The Prospect Park location will reopen June 13 and run every Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm, featuring vendors like Red Hook Lobster Pound, Parantha Alley, and about 33 others. Smorgasburg opened a market dubbed Hester Flea at Hester and Essex Streets on the Lower East Side last month, but it will be transformed into another Smorgasburg location—complete with flea vendors and food options from surrounding neighborhoods like Nolita, Little Italy, the East Village, and Chinatown—starting on July 3. After its official debut, the Lower East Side location will operate on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm.
The three soon-to-reopen locations will round out Smorgasburg’s slate, which also includes a World Trade Center location open on Fridays from 11 am to 7 pm with five vendors including Bona Bona Ice Cream and Mao’s Bao, and a Jersey City outpost that operates on Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm with 35 vendors, many of which are local New Jersey spots, and a full bar.
During the pandemic, the company launched Smorg Delivered, which allowed the market to offer delivery via Seamless and GrubHub, and the service will return in July with delivery available from its Williamsburg, Prospect Park, and Lower East Side locations.
Co-Founder Eric Demby said “at least half” of the small businesses previously involved with Smorgasburg shuttered during the pandemic. All NYC locations are still accepting new vendor applications, and Demby is focused on recruiting “new diverse vendors” including businesses run by people of color, women, and members of the LGBTQ community.