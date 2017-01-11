Shake Shack Is Selling a Special 'Son of a Gun Chick'n Shack' Sandwich Today Only in NYC

Shake Shack fans in NYC are in for a rare treat today -- but only if you act fast. A new limited-edition sandwich, the Son of a Gun Chick’n Shack, is on sale right now at the popular burger chain's flagship location in Madison Square Park.

As you may have guessed by the name, this sandwich -- described as a "crispy chicken breast with spicy B&B pickle slaw and rooster aioli" -- is a riff on the popular sandwich at LA's Son of a Gun restaurant, whose chefs, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, collaborated with Shake Shack to create the thing.

The Son of a Gun Chick'n Shack is priced at $6.49 and available while supplies last -- and only at the one location in Madison Square Park.