Shake Shack Is Selling a Special 'Son of a Gun Chick'n Shack' Sandwich Today Only in NYC

Shake Shack fans in NYC are in for a rare treat today -- but only if you act fast. A new limited-edition sandwich, the Son of a Gun Chick’n Shack, is on sale right now at the popular burger chain's flagship location in Madison Square Park.
As you may have guessed by the name, this sandwich -- described as a "crispy chicken breast with spicy B&B pickle slaw and rooster aioli" -- is a riff on the popular sandwich at LA's Son of a Gun restaurant, whose chefs, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, collaborated with Shake Shack to create the thing.
The Son of a Gun Chick'n Shack is priced at $6.49 and available while supplies last -- and only at the one location in Madison Square Park.
Worried about the line? Check out the handy Shack Cam for a real-time look at the wait. As of press time, the crowd actually didn't look too massive.
