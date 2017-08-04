Sonic Is Coming to NYC, But Only Because Staten Island Is Still NYC

Sonic, the fast-food joint you know from the commercials with two goofy guys talking to their personified food and colorful slush drinks in a car, is reportedly opening its first NYC drive-in restaurant this summer, joining the parade of chains like Chick-fil-A and Wahlburgers coming for your money and arteries. The only thing is... it's opening on Staten Island, according to a report by SI Live. And it's wayyyy out there in SI, too.
So while the prospect of delicious tater tots, burgers, and thousands of soft drink flavor combinations delivered by servers on roller skates is pretty damn exciting, it'll be a helluva trek from Manhattan when the restaurant opens in mid-July or early-August, according to the report. Oh, and for those thinking you can just take the ferry: the drive-in will be located at 148 Page Ave, or the end of the island opposite the ferry. No dice.
Messages were left with Sonic seeking more information.
