Are S'mores Fries the Best Fries in New York?

If you're not already familiar with Sticky's Finger Joint, here's what you need to know: it's a "gourmet" chicken-finger-oriented mini-chain that originated in NYC's West Village and now has two other locations in the city. It's best known for its crazy sauces, which range from Sriracha Ranch to Grandma's Gravy -- but it's also home to what's arguably the best (or at the very least, craziest) French fries in New York City: the S'Mores Fries.

Imagine the only good part about camping placed on top of a bed of crispy French fries -- the S'Mores Fries are drizzled with lots of chocolate and marshmallow sauces, then topped with graham crackers and more marshmallows. To find out more about the perfect savory and sweet mash-up, check out the video above.