NYC’s Latest Zany Ice Cream Is Ramen Flavored

After New Yorkers flocked to Van Leeuwen shops earlier this summer to try scoops of the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavor, there’s a new wild ice cream flavor out there.

For a limited time this week, Sugar Hill Creamery in Harlem will offer ramen ice cream. Yes, you read that correctly. The new out-there flavor has a salty sweet miso ice cream base with a pickled ginger yuzu and black sesame tuile swirled throughout the ice cream.

The new flavor is a collaboration with Harlem-based chef, Rāsheeda Purdie, whose creative ramen pop-up dinners have become incredibly popular since she started her business, Ramen by Ra, during the height of the pandemic. Purdie’s dishes test the limits of the dish with offerings like ramen with chilled watermelon broth, but now her ice cream flavor is taking that mission of exploring all you can do within a ramen bowl to a whole new level.

New Yorkers can try ramen ice cream at Sugar Hill Creamery’s two Harlem locations on 119 Street & Lenox Avenue and Broadway & 149th Street. The flavor will be available August 17-20.