SUGARFISH, LA's Cult-Favorite Sushi Shop, Has Finally Arrived in NYC

Los Angeles is a sushi city. There’s probably not a single LA resident without a steadfast opinion about which sushi spot is best. But in the last eight years, there’s been one name that comes up more than the others: SUGARFISH, the culty sushi restaurant group known to attract long lines for its low price points and warm sushi rice.

Now, jealous New Yorkers can finally see what all the fuss is about. SUGARFISH's first location outside of California opens today in Flatiron.

Founded in 2008, SUGARFISH comes from revered chef Kazunori Nozawa, who turned the traditional idea of a sushi spot on its head with his approachable spin on an upscale restaurant. Angelenos are known to stand outside for hours for the “Trust Me” omakase menu, which includes traditional sushi, hand rolls, sashimi, and edamame for under $40.