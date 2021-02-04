How To Spend a Perfect Day Supporting Black-Owned Businesses in Bed-Stuy

Home of notable icons like Shirley Chisholm, Jay-Z, June Jordan, and of course the Notorious B.I.G., Bed-Stuy is considered one of NYC’s meccas for Black culture. With a Black population of 46%, the neighborhood spans 2.8 square miles in Brooklyn, including parts of Classon Avenue, Flushing Avenue, Broadway, and Atlantic Avenue, many of which are home to Black-owned businesses such as cafes, shops, and restaurants.

However, despite Black people making up 22% of NYC’s total population, only 2% of the city’s businesses are Black-owned. Several challenges contribute to the disproportionate rate of ownership, including a lack of access to capital and increasing rents. And during the pandemic, the economic effects of COVID-19 hit Black-owned businesses the hardest with ownership in New York state falling 70%. With these devastating numbers and hurdles in mind, it’s more important than ever to support these businesses—and what better way to explore their offerings than by starting with those in Bed-Stuy.

The best way to navigate a neighborhood is by asking someone who truly knows it for insider recommendations on essential local spots. For guidance, we’ve enlisted the help of Brooklyn natives and founders of BLK MKT Vintage, Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy. Before its current brick-and-mortar location and online store, the brand started in 2014 with the two collecting and selling items at flea markets and stoop sales. Today, it serves as a literal time machine for all things Black, including everything from vintage Essence magazine covers to wearable pins from various festivals, marches, and other historic events.

“As a kid, both of us were really interested in going to a space devoted to antiquity that looked just like us.” says Stewart. “But we weren't necessarily seeing ourselves represented—not just in the items and the goods that were offered at antique stores, but behind the register, in the artwork, in the literature, and in the records section.”

Although Stewart and Handy are from bordering neighborhoods, the decision to open BLK MKT Vintage’s physical location in Bed-Stuy in 2019 was intentional.

“We knew we wanted to be in the Bed-Stuy region because there were so many of our contemporaries and folks that we knew and looked up to creating spaces in Bed-Stuy,” says Handy. “There are a lot of POC and women-owned businesses within block radiuses of where we wanted to be. We wanted to contribute to some of the entrepreneurial buzz and community that was already being fostered.”

Now, as integral parts to the community Handy references, follow along for the spots she and Stewart chose as quintessential recs in their itinerary of how to spend a full day supporting Black-owned businesses in Bed-Stuy. And remember to mask up if you dine out and always tip generously if you can.