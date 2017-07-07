This Massive, 4-Pound Burrito Requires Two Tortillas to Stay Together

New Jersey certainly has an affinity for gigantic foods -- from car tire-sized bagels to monster milkshakes -- so it comes as no surprise that the Garden State is also home to a behemoth of a burrito, weighing in at 4 pounds.
Surf Taco, a California-inspired taqueria with 11 locations across Jersey, offers a variety of tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, but its signature dish is the Tsunami, a 4-pound burrito that requires not one but two tortillas to stay together.
The two tortillas are glued together with melted cheese, followed by a base of rice and beans, then grilled chicken, a second layer of cheese, fresh vegetables, and sour cream. The whole thing is then rolled up, coated in enchilada sauce, even more cheese, and then popped in the oven for the cheese to fully melt on top. Finally, it’s topped off with dollops of salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
The burrito also comes with its own challenge, known as the Tsunami Challenge, which asks diners to consume the quarter pounder in under 15 minutes. While completing the challenge would once land you on the restaurant’s wall of fame, today, your noble efforts will be honored on Instagram. Of course.
Check out the video above to find out more about this massive burrito.
