This Massive Pizza Is Topped With Tacos and Guacamole

At Tony Boloney’s in Hoboken, NJ, Taco Tuesday has evolved into the far-less-fun-to-say Taco Pizza Tuesday. The ridiculously named restaurant on the other side of the Hudson River was well-known for its Atlantic City-style pizzas and subs before owner Mike Hauke decided on a whim to appease a group of stoned kids with the ultimate munchies snack: tacos on top of pizza.
The Taco Pizza, served only on Tuesdays, begins with house-made queso Oaxaca, carne asada chipotle asada, and a solid heaping of cheese on top of pizza dough. Once the pizza is cooked, a myriad of taco varieties are piled on the outer rim of the pizza. To finish it all off, guacamole and sour cream are added to the center of the pie for easy dipping access.
To find out how to never choose between tacos and pizza again, watch the video above.
