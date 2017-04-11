Food & Drink

This Massive Pizza Is Topped With Tacos and Guacamole

By Published On 04/11/2017 By Published On 04/11/2017
More From Fork Yeah

related

Brooklyn Naturally Has an All-Avocado Bar Now

related

These Pizza Cakes and Cupcakes Will Actually Make You Want to Go to Times Square

related

This Giant Burrito Is Stuffed With Cheesesteak and Fried Rice

related

This New Deli Is Making Vegan Jewish Classics That Look Like the Real Deal

Trending

related

Netflix's First 'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 Trailer Changes the Show Completely

related

Jimmy Kimmel's United Airlines Safety Video Parody is Brutally Hilarious

related

You Won't be Able to Make Cell Phone Calls on an Airplane Anytime Soon

related

The Internet Is Ripping United to Shreds for Its Latest Controversy

At Tony Boloney’s in Hoboken, NJ, Taco Tuesday has evolved into the far-less-fun-to-say Taco Pizza Tuesday. The ridiculously named restaurant on the other side of the Hudson River was well-known for its Atlantic City-style pizzas and subs before owner Mike Hauke decided on a whim to appease a group of stoned kids with the ultimate munchies snack: tacos on top of pizza.

The Taco Pizza, served only on Tuesdays, begins with house-made queso Oaxaca, carne asada chipotle asada, and a solid heaping of cheese on top of pizza dough. Once the pizza is cooked, a myriad of taco varieties are piled on the outer rim of the pizza. To finish it all off, guacamole and sour cream are added to the center of the pie for easy dipping access.

To find out how to never choose between tacos and pizza again, watch the video above.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Amy Schulman is an editorial production assistant who wishes she thought of a taco pizza herself. Follow her on Instagram.  

Other Stuff You'll Like In Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Stop Everything: LA Breakfast Favorite Eggslut Is Now Open in NYC
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This Insane Pasta Cake Is Filled With Baked Ziti
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies Are Now Donuts
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More