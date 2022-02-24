Beloved Taiwanese Chain Din Tai Fung Is Coming to NYC
The first East Coast location will be blocks away from Times Square.
The beloved Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung is finally blessing NYC with its own location in 2023.
Started as a small shop in Taiwan during the 1950s selling cooking oil with homemade soup dumplings on the side, the business eventually shifted solely to food and the restaurant is now a global brand renowned for their xiao long bao: steamed soup dumplings with a variety of fillings.
With locations across the US in states like California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, and international branches in 13 countries like Australia, Malaysia, and the U.K, the restaurant has signed a 15-year lease for a 26,400 square foot space in Midtown at the Paramount Group’s 1633 Broadway office building located blocks above Times Square, making it the first Din Tai Fung on the East Coast.
Currently being designed by the Rockwell Group, who was also behind many outdoor dining structures early on the pandemic, the restaurant will be situated beneath the glass entry cube of the lobby located between 50th and 51st Street.
“Throughout our journey from a mom-and-pop restaurant founded in Taiwan during the 1950s into an international brand, we have insisted on maintaining a standard of quality that has served us well,” says Aaron Yang, Vice President of Din Tai Fung, in a press release. “These same standards extend to the environments we seek for our worldwide locations. The retail space at 1633 Broadway is unmatched in the market and will serve as the ideal location for our first restaurant on the east coast of the United States.”
In addition to the lauded xiao long bao that come in the three varieties of Kurobata Pork, Crab & Kurobata Pork, and Truffle & Kurobata Pork, the menu features a range of appetizers, spicy wontons, dumplings, noodle soups, and sauced noodles, wok fried rice cakes, and more.