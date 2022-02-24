Beloved Taiwanese Chain Din Tai Fung Is Coming to NYC

The beloved Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung is finally blessing NYC with its own location in 2023.

Started as a small shop in Taiwan during the 1950s selling cooking oil with homemade soup dumplings on the side, the business eventually shifted solely to food and the restaurant is now a global brand renowned for their xiao long bao: steamed soup dumplings with a variety of fillings.

With locations across the US in states like California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, and international branches in 13 countries like Australia, Malaysia, and the U.K, the restaurant has signed a 15-year lease for a 26,400 square foot space in Midtown at the Paramount Group’s 1633 Broadway office building located blocks above Times Square, making it the first Din Tai Fung on the East Coast.

Currently being designed by the Rockwell Group, who was also behind many outdoor dining structures early on the pandemic, the restaurant will be situated beneath the glass entry cube of the lobby located between 50th and 51st Street.