The Best Bagel Shops in NYC, Sorted by Neighborhood

Astoria Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company (address and info) A large selection of bagels, sandwiches, and spreads dominate this no-frills shop, including an ever-changing cream cheese flavor of the week.

Battery Park City Leo’s Bagels (address and info) A classic shop featuring fresh hand-rolled bagels, Leo’s menu focuses on timeless bagels and spreads, egg sandwiches, deli meats, and smoked fish.

Bay Ridge Bagel Boy (address and info) This dependable bagel shop offers up a simple selection of dough rings and cream cheeses, plus it's got a huge variety of wraps, sandwiches, and paninis for under $7.

Cobble Hill Shelsky's of Brooklyn (address and info) Brooklyn’s answer to Russ & Daughters, Shelsky’s is all about the lox (no treble), with a whopping 10 varieties of salmon to pile onto the substantial selection of bagels and cream cheese spreads.

Dyker Heights Dyker Park Bagels (address and info) Freshly baked bagels, croissants, and muffins dominate this Brooklyn mainstay with an additional outpost in Staten Island.

East Village Tompkins Square Bagels (address and info) A bona fide East Village institution, weekend lines at Tompkins Square Bagels routinely go beyond the front door. But with hand-rolled bagels, cream cheese flavors like chipotle avocado and jalapeño cheddar, and a large selection of specialty sandwiches for $8 or less, TSB is well worth the wait... for the intern in your office who’s getting everyone bagels.

Financial District Long Island Bagel Cafe (address and info) Customers can watch a variety of bagels, flagels, and mini bagels being baked on premises at this Downtown shop, a rare treat that’s sweetened by the massive selection of spreads, sandwiches, and salads.

Flatiron District Gezunte Bagel (address and info) This kosher shop serves up solid bagels and spreads in a cozy no-fuss environment.

Fresh Meadows Bagel Oasis (address and info) After nearly five decades in business, Bagel Oasis has definitely earned its name. An expert in old-fashioned bagel preparation (the shop uses malt instead of sugar, a key to that perfect crunchy outside, soft inside texture), its sizable selection of spreads and sandwiches only add to its cozy neighborhood appeal.

Greenwich Village Murray’s Bagels (address and info) The lines are always long at this Greenwich Village hub, but with freshly made bagels, a solid selection of cream cheeses, sandwiches like the Red Hook Brooklyn (roast beef, Swiss, and roasted peppers), and that Crossy Road app you just downloaded on your phone, it’s totally worth the wait.

Gramercy Bagel Express III (address and info) An innovative variety of cream cheese flavors including mango, basil, and banana nut only serve to highlight the dependable bagels and service at this chain’s Gramercy outpost.

Herald Square Best Bagel & Coffee (address and info) This straightforward hub for grab-n-go bagels is a commuter favorite, with extra-cheesy BECs and famously rapid-fire service.

Kips Bay Bagel Cafe & Catering (address and info) This sizable outpost on the border of Kips Bay offers a classic selection of bagels and spreads, plus it's got a create-your-own pizza bagel, which is amazing.

Little Italy Baz Bagel & Restaurant (address and info) Little Italy is known for a lot of things, but great bagels aren’t one of them. That’s why we’re thrilled to have discovered Baz, where the bagels are crisp, the service is reliable, and egg sandwiches are served all damn day.

Lower East Side Russ & Daughters (address and info) This legendary outpost serves the best bagel & lox in the city, bar none. NONE.

Midtown East Ess-a-Bagel (address and info) Its Downtown location may be closed, but Ess-a-Bagel Midtown is alive and well with the classic bagels, spreads, and bustling environment it’s become famous for.

Midtown West Pick a Bagel (address and info) A reliable NY chain for satisfying bagels and spreads in a pinch.

Murray Hill Daniel’s Bagel (address and info) This unassuming bagel shop gets the job done with a variety of circular breakfast options and cream cheeses, cheap prices (just $2.50 for a bagel w/ cream cheese), and egg sandwiches served ‘til 3pm daily.

Morningside Heights Nussbaum & Wu (address and info) A Columbia campus favorite, this Jewish deli-meets-bagel shop specializes in traditional bagels and spreads, plus it's got famous black & white cookies, which, turns out, aren’t even actually cookies (whaaaaaa?).

Nolita Black Seed Bagels (address and info)

This Insta-famous standout is one of the hottest bagel shops in NYC, and there are plenty of reasons why. With bagels that’re rolled by hand, boiled in honey water, then baked in a wood-fired oven, Black Seed’s bagels have an unmistakable texture and taste that no one in NYC is matching anytime soon. And when you order up a No. 13 (egg, cheddar, and maple-baked ham) on a toasted multigrain everything? That’s what we call #EEEEEATS magic.

Park Slope The Bagel Hole (address and info) This corner shop might not seem like much, but take a closer look and you’ll see why locals have been enjoying the made-from-scratch bagels since 1985, with 11 tasty varieties and counting.

Pelham Bay Empire Bagels (address and info) All ordering at this no-frills establishment is done through a walkup window, an old-school attribute that only adds to the retro appeal of the classically baked bagels and simple menu that focuses on doing the basics right.

Tribeca Zucker’s Bagels & Smoked Fish (address and info) Classic bagels, a solid variety of spreads, and a huge selection of smoked fish dominate this family-friendly shop at the tip of Tribeca.

Union Square Bagel Bob’s (address and info) A favorite amongst the NYU set/people who aren’t bothered by confusing apostrophes, Bagel Bob’s delivers classic bagels and spreads at prices anyone can afford.

Upper East Side H&H Bagels (address and info) Serving the city fresh bagels since 1974, H&H is a classic shop with reliable dough circles and spreads that’s open 24 hours a day.

Upper West Side Absolute Bagels (address and info) Don’t let the dingy storefront fool you -- these are some of the best bagels in the city, and they’re cheap, too.

Washington Heights Mike’s Bagels (address and info) This timeless shop focuses on classic bagels and spreads at bargain-basement prices -- it’s just $1.80 for a bagel with cream cheese.

West Village Bagels on the Square (address and info) Efficiency can be a rarity amongst bagel shops, but Bagels on the Square has it covered. With rapidly turned orders, an impressive selection of bagels and cream cheeses, and 24-hour service (yes, we’re serious) there’s nothing we don’t love about this West Village outpost.