The Best & Ballsiest Super Bowl Delivery in Manhattan, By Neighborhood

Parm Little Italy Parm is known for its Italian deliciousness, served up in an old-school, diner setting, but your living room will work just as well.

What you’re ordering: Chicken parm sandwich. It will get all over your face and it will be absolutely glorious.

Cafe Habana Nolita The lines out the door at this Nolita eatery should speak for itself. But if not, the Cuban food sure will.

What you’re ordering: The Cuban sandwich and Mexican-style grilled corn (that “style” = covered in sour cream, mayo, chili powder, and cotija cheese. Yep).

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza Union Square All the creamy, cheesy, oozy, goodness you can handle… On a pizza.

What you’re ordering: Whole Artichoke Pie. If you had artichoke dip in one hand and pizza in the other, and put those hands together, well that would be gross, but this artichoke dip pizza hybrid is anything but.

Solo Pizza Alphabet City There are New York pizzerias, and then there’s this East Village mainstay, known for grandma pies at their best.

What you’re ordering: Lots of spicy Buffalo chicken pies. And at least one lovely cheese pizza... just for you.

Black Iron Burger Midtown Like being at an awesome tailgate, except the burgers at this tavern are way better, and your coach is way comfortable.

What you’re ordering: The Masterpiece Burger, and if you’re smart, more than one order of the bacon and scallion topped Ai-Oli fries.

Mile End NoHo Packs in 100+ Jewish comfort food recipes, including some pretty ridiculous sandwiches.

What you’re ordering: Go halfsies with The Ruth Wilensky (house-made beef salami + mustard on an onion roll) and the smoked brisket sandwich.

Bubby's Tribeca Bubby’s Dumbo is sadly RIP, but you can still a hold of their home style American eats, way better than your mom makes (shh!), in Manhattan.

What you’re ordering: Fried chicken and Bubby’s buttermilk biscuits. You may even want to consider doubling down on this order, honestly.

Grand Sichuan Chelsea All the spicy Sichuan your crew can handle, and that will have to be a lot given the low price-point.

What you’re ordering: Dan Dan Noodles. Before you dub this an odd game day entree, eat them. Then you won’t.

Luke’s Lobster Upper East Side A small shack packing BIG rolls… that happen to have lobster in them, wouldn’t you know.

What you’re ordering: The “Taste of Maine” with ½ lobster roll, ½ crab roll, ½ shrimp roll and 2 crab claws with slaw and a pickle. Hey, you’re on the UES. Get fancy!

Blondies Sports Upper West Side The ultimate sports bar with arguably the best wings in the whole damn city. Yep, we said it.

What you’re ordering: The “Double Order” of Buffalo Wings. Or even a “Bucket.” Actually, maybe the “Party Platter.” You will eat them all.

PJ Clarke’s Lincoln Square It’s been around since the 1800s, and still has one of the best burgers in the game. Need we say more?

What you’re ordering: The Cadillac Burger. The luxury model of burgers comes equipped with double smoked country bacon, American cheese, and an optional Grilled Whiskey Onion package.

Posto Gramercy This no-nonsense neighborhood joint boasts some killer thin-crust pies. Load up.

What you’re ordering: Parma pizza -- a thin crust pie covered in prosciutto crisps, millionaire bacon, arugula, green apples, balsamic reduction… and of course, cheese.

Eisenberg’s Sandwich Shop Flatiron Open since the ‘20s, the deli sandwiches here are no joke. Plus, breakfast all day!

What you’re ordering: A slew of sandwiches, especially of the Reuben, pastrami, and roast beef variety.

Sticky’s Finger Joint Greenwich Village 30 rotating flavors of chicken fingers with every dipping sauce in the whole wide world should do it.

What you’re ordering: The General Sticky Tso Fingers. Basically all the deliciousness of General Tso (sweet, spicy, chilli peppers honey, soy sauce) in chicken finger form. Oh, and S’more fries. You heard us.

Blue Smoke Murray Hill/Kips Bay Get your smoked meat, Southern style here. And also, more smoked meat.

What you’re ordering: Smokes Alabama White Wings, in the “large package” (that would be 100 wings).

Friedman’s Herald Square Originally launched in the Chelsea Market, this family run restaurant thankfully expanded its comfort food wings throughout the city.

What you’re ordering: The Lamb Burger with herbed fries (that are, ahem, on the burger).