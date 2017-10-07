The Best Lunch Spot in 30 Manhattan Neighborhoods

Fact: you eat lunch in Manhattan. Fact: you never leave the three-block radius around your office. Fact: this is stupid. Fact: you could really use a guide to the best place to eat said lunch in 30 different neighborhoods in Manhattan. Fact: this is that guide.
Alphabet City
Bobwhite Lunch & Supper Counter (address and info)
What you’re getting: Fried chicken supper
Fried chicken, biscuits, and beer -- that’s the tagline for this Ave C spot serving mouthwatering soul food. Get the juicy, crackly bird as a platter with a biscuit and slaw, or stuffed into a grilled bun with pickles and optional (hahahaha yeah right) pimento cheese.
Battery Park City
Hudson Eats (address and info)
What you’re getting: Brisket sandwich at Mighty Quinn’s or the cheesesteak at Little Muenster
An upscale food court featuring a who’s who of lunch vendors (BBQ guru Mighty Quinn’s, grilled cheese experts Little Muenster, etc.), you can eat here for a week and still have options leftover.
Bowery
The Randolph at Broome (address and info)
What you’re getting: Burger with cheese
Before it transforms into a buzzing bar in the evenings, The Randolph serves as a friendly hangout for downtowners seeking a comfort-food lunch. There are killer burgers and various salads on the menu, plus excellent coffee that they’ll booze up if you ask. (Editor’s Note: You should ask.)
Chelsea
Los Tacos No. 1 (address and info)
What you’re getting: Adobada taco
Trust us, fighting through the Chelsea Market crowds will be worth it once you bite into the griddled tortillas piled high with your choice of spit-roasted pork and pineapple, guac-covered carne asada, or grilled cactus.
Chinatown
Spicy Village (address and info)
What you’re getting: Big Tray of Chicken
Ditch the dollar dumplings for specialities from China’s Henan province. Plates like the Spicy Big Tray of Chicken, pork dumplings, and beef pancakes are delicious and more (most?) importantly, dirt-cheap.
Financial District
Ramen Co. (address and info)
What you’re getting: Brooklyn Blend ramen
Better known as the guy who invented the Ramen Burger, Keizo Shimamoto also happens to make really good bowls of just-noodles. Find both at this casual FiDi shop.
East Village
Maharlika (address and info)
What you’re getting: iLog Lunch
Get your Spam fix (the canned meat is part of a glorious remixed Egg McMuffin) or fill up on one of the tastiest lunch plates in town: garlic rice and links of longsilog sausage topped with a sunny-side-up egg.
Flatiron District
Eisenberg’s Sandwich Shop (address and info)
What you’re getting: Pastrami sandwich
For a top-notch pastrami experience minus the tourists (MINUS THE TOURISTS!!), hit up this old-school deli, where Jewish classics share the menu with tuna melts, BLTs, and other all-American eats.
Gramercy
Upland (address and info)
What you’re getting: Upland Cheeseburger
With incredible pizzas (order the ‘nduja) and one of the best new cheeseburgers in town, Justin Smillie’s California-Italian restaurant is the lunch spot that every other neighborhood wished it had, but doesn’t (sucks to be you, every other neighborhood!).
Greenwich Village
Melvin’s Juice Box; Miss Lily’s (address and info)
What you’re getting: Jerk chicken roti
Dive into Caribbean classics at this hip juice bar, which dishes up specialties from adjacent Miss Lily’s -- we’re talking tender jerk chicken on rice, roti burritos packed with curried chicken, and butter-drenched jerk corn.
Hamilton Heights
The Handpulled Noodle (address and info)
What you’re getting: Ding ding noodles with spicy cumin lamb
No need to trek down to Chinatown anymore: this Uptown newcomer twirls stretchy, pliant ribbons for build-your-own bowls smothered in stir-fry beef, cumin lamb, or spicy mutton soup.
Harlem
Streetbird Rotisserie (address and info)
What you’re getting: The Crispy Bird sandwich
Get chicken done up any (EVERY???) which way -- roasted, fried, jammed in a sandwich -- along with Asian-Latin rice and noodles at Marcus Samuelsson’s funky, boom box-lined spot.
Hell’s Kitchen
City Sandwich (address and info)
What you’re getting: LGBT
You won’t find a plain ol’ ham and cheese at this pint-sized sandwich joint. What you will find, though, is Portuguese and Italian ingredients showing up in the form of combos like the LGBT (linguica spread, bacon, tomato, and onions) and the Franco (prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers).
Herald Square
Cup & Cup (address and info)
What you’re getting: Bibimbap
One of the cheaper K-Town options, this tucked-away cafe delivers modern Korean fare like a tortilla-less kimchi taco and bulgogi rice (which, true to its name, are all served in cups), all for under 10 bucks.
Little Italy
Genuine Superette (address and info)
What you’re getting: Spicy bacon cheeseburger
A Downtown offshoot of the popular vendor inside Gotham West, the sunny cafe doles out California-inspired eats like ahi tuna tacos, a spicy bacon cheeseburger, and ice cream sandwiches from OddFellows Ice Cream Co.
Inwood
Patacon Pisao (address and info)
What you’re getting: Carne mechada patacones
What’s better than meat between two slices of bread? Juicy shredded beef and roasted pork placed inside a crispy, double-fried plantain bun.
Lower East Side
Ivan Ramen (address and info)
What you’re getting: Herbie’s International
There’s so much more than noodles to be had at Ivan Orkin’s NYC flagship, especially at lunch when fusion sandwiches like the Herbie’s International (Chinese-style roast pork and Tokyo duck sauce on a toasted miso garlic hero) and St. Paul Sandwich (pork and egg foo young with togarashi mayo) make appearances.
Meatpacking District
El Colmado Butchery (address and info)
What you’re getting: Bocata Española
Enjoy a leisurely meal of traditional tapas like smoky deviled eggs and Iberico ham croquettes, or take hearty Spanish-accented sandos to-go.
Midtown West
Certé (address and info)
What you’re getting: Sandwich of the month
The first of the month is a magical time for fans of this beloved joint, which conjures up a monthly special that goes way beyond your typical fillings; former highlights include an ale-battered soft-shell crab sandwich and lobster French toast. LOBSTER. FRENCH. TOAST. GUYS.
Morningside Heights
Flat Top (address and info)
What you’re getting: Bánh mì
The Jin Ramen team is behind this laid-back bistro, which’s doing dishes that span the globe: bangers and mash, bánh mì, a New England lobster roll, and more.
NoHo
Mile End Delicatessen (address and info)
What you’re getting: Smoked meat sandwich
Smoked meat sandwiches with a side of poutine are just two very delicious reasons to tear yourself away from your desk.
SoHo
Ruby’s Cafe (address and info)
What you’re getting: Whaleys burger
Don’t be deterred by the tiny space. Once you squeeze into the pint-sized spot, you’ll be rewarded with avo toast, a beet-topped Aussie burger, and flat whites.
Times Square
Go! Go! Curry! (address and info)
What you’re getting: Katsu curry
As the name suggests, the specialty at this baseball-themed import is things Warriors guard Steph Cur... wait, no... platters of pork katsu smothered in Japanese curry (there we go).
Tribeca
Arcade Bakery (address and info)
What you’re getting: Pizza
Tucked inside an office building, this hidden bakery owned by Bouley and Bouchon alum Roger Gural isn’t just turning out superior croissants and babkas -- come lunchtime, it’s also home to bubbly, freshly-baked pizzas and French sandwiches that make most deli orders look downright depressing.
Upper East Side
Mei-Jin Ramen (address and info)
What you’re getting: Mei-Jin ramen
It’s all about the beef at this noodle joint, which has honed a luscious, marrow-infused broth for bowls brimming with wavy noodles, fermented bamboo shoots, garlic chips, and green onions.
Upper West Side
Parm (address and info)
What you’re getting: Chicken Parm hero
This long-anticipated outpost finally brings the Torrisi team’s Italian-American canon Uptown. Here’s to baked ziti, chicken Parm heros, and spumoni ice cream cake for all.
Washington Heights
Las Palmas (address and info)
What you’re getting: Barbacoa tacos
What started as a bodega has turned into a full-blown restaurant slinging superb Mexican street food like tacos al pastor and cemitas stacked high with meats and cheeses.
West Village
Mary’s Fish Camp (address and info)
What you’re getting: Lobster roll
Loaded lobster rolls, fish tacos, and a fun, chill vibe. Lunch here is always a win.
Union Square
Num Pang (address and info)
What you’re getting: Coconut tiger shrimp
Named after Cambodia’s version of banh mi, this chainlet has no shortage of damn-good filings like five spice-glazed pork belly, coconut tiger shrimp, and hoisin meatballs.
Yorkville
Tanoshi Bento (address and info)
What you’re getting: Salmon teriyaki bento box
By day, this spinoff of lauded Tanoshi Sushi serves generously portioned bento boxes, donburi rice bowls, and noodle soups. By night, who cares, this is a lunch guide, guys.
