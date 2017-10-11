The Best Thing to Eat Near Every Major NYC Museum

related The Best Chinese Food in 29 Different NYC Neighborhoods

American Museum of Natural History Shake Shack Address and Info Upper West Side

Just steps from all the dinosaurs is this ultimate win-win: an “NYC spot” for tourists that locals actually love, too. Word to the wise: order a double ShackBurger, a Smoke Shack, and the slightly newer Chick’n Shack to try a little of everything. And don’t you dare not get one of the concretes.

Brooklyn Museum Barboncino Address and Info Crown Heights

Warning: it’ll be hard to concentrate on the third largest museum in New York when you know crispy, thin slices covered with stuff like sopressata picante, pancetta, and honey are in arm's reach. Remember, we did tell you it’s one of the best pizza spots in Brooklyn.

Cooper Hewitt Sarabeth’s Address and Info Upper East Side

The move here is to hit this spot up for breakfast/brunch to ensure you score the buttermilk pancakes and short rib hash. It’s just the fuel you’ll need to stroll a few more blocks to the museum itself to look at some cool design. And then take a nice nap afterwards.

The Frick Collection J.G. Melon Address and Info Upper East Side

Just a couple avenues down from this fancy old mansion-turned-museum full of sculptures, porcelain, and paintings from the 18th and 19th centuries, is J.G. Melon -- a classic UES pub that's been offering one of the city's best (and most classic) cheeseburgers and cottage fries (basically Ruffles, but fries!) for over 30 years.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Cafe Sabarsky Address and Info Upper East Side

You won’t want to walk too far after going to the MET, given that just looking around that humongous space takes years off your life, so luckily, this Vienna-inspired cafe is only two blocks away. Discuss the antiquities wing over authentic goulash, Bavarian sausages, German lagers, and a slice of Sachertorte (that’s Viennese dark chocolate cake).

Morgan Library and Museum Penelope Address and Info Midtown East

Head here for one of the New York’s most essential breakfasts (Punkin’ Waffles!) or for a post-Medieval manuscript snack of polenta fries. It’s worth the five blocks down and one avenue over for both.

Museum of the City of New York Earl’s Beer and Cheese Address and Info East Harlem

Everything on the menu at this comfort food spot has either beer or cheese in it. Or beer cheese. Sure, learning the history of this city is incredibly cool, but it maaay be outshined by beer cheese.

Museum of Modern Art The Monkey Bar Address and Info Midtown East

No matter how many times you say you're going to visit the MOMA, you probably only actually go when a friend or a relative's in town, so why not go the full touristy route and hit this swanky eatery for a smoked scallop spaghetti, a Moscow Mule, and if you’re smart, the cookie plate.

Museum of the Moving Image The Astor Room Address and Info Astoria

This is as about as close to eating in the museum as you can get without actually eating in the museum. (Plus, museums typically frown on that.) Just cross the street from the museum dedicated to all things media is this famed restaurant with a rich history (it was a movie studio commissary in the 1920s). Be sure to start with the grilled oysters.

New Museum of Contemporary Art Cafe Habana Address and Info Nolita

True story: I once literally ran into Alexander Skarsgård at this museum while taking in a contemporary exhibit that featured ‘90s troll dolls. Afterwards I took in quite possibly the best Cuban sandwich (and I’m from Florida!) at Cafe Habana. The second part could totally happen to you.

New York Public Library Keens Steakhouse Address and Info Midtown West

After you take your parents to see some very famous books, cruise a couple blocks over to one of the classiest steak joints in the city. Dad will like the classic NY Strip. Mom will like worldly ambiance achieved via antique pipes dangling from the ceiling. You will like the free meal.

New York Transit Museum Pok Pok Ny Address and Info Columbia Street Waterfront

Whether you down authentic Thai fare at this waterfront eatery before or after the museum (located just a five minute cab ride away), it’s possible you forget to go/forget what you even saw there (and you’re going to see some pretty cool old trains). That’s how good the fish sauce-coated chicken wings at Pok Pok are.

New York Historical Society Caffè Storico Address and Info Upper West Side

This restaurant is actually inside the museum, but somehow that doesn’t equal terrible or over-priced. Plus, the “late-afternoon menu” coincides perfectly with the exact time you’re undoubtedly going to want burrata and Bolognese in lieu of more historical culture.

Queens Museum White Bear Address and Info Flushing

You’re going to need to get over to Flushing, otherwise your closest option is pretty much the concession stands in the neighboring CitiField. But after just a short train ride, the world will literally be your dumpling -- and the chili oil-covered spicy wontons from White Bear just happen be some of the best ones in the city.

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Via Quadronno Address and Info Upper East Side

Just a few steps from the museum entrance, you'll find this charming Italian panini spot offering traditional Milanese sandwiches in a variety of options (get the open-faced salmon tartine) in addition to other classic Italian antipasti, pastas, and larger fish and meat dishes.

Tenement Museum Katz’s Address and Info Lower East Side

After visiting a museum so rich in New York City history, it only makes sense to eat somewhere that is as well, especially when it’s just a few blocks away. Plus, whether or not you’ve got visitors with you, it’s never a bad time to indulge in the city’s best pastrami.