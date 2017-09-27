This Brunch Spot Makes Bone Marrow Waffles and Pig's Head Donuts

At The Cookery in Dobbs Ferry, NY, brunch is not for vegetarians. The Italian comfort food spot prides itself on using meat to dress up ubiquitous brunch items, creating unique dishes like an elevated twist on waffles that subs in roasted bone marrow for the traditional maple syrup and butter accoutrements.
“Bone marrow is like butter,” explains chef David DiBari. “It’s God’s butter. It’s bone butter.”
The Westchester restaurant also offers a donut with smoked pig’s head that’s become the most popular dish on the menu. Inspired by an Italian barbecue, a cinnamon sugar donut is stuffed with smoked pig’s head, hot honey, fresh basil, and barbecued onions. The fatty meat -- coupled with the crispy skin and sweetness of the donut -- creates that perfect balance of salty and sweet.
The Cookery also roasts a whole suckling pig during brunch, which gets displayed on the bar for the whole restaurant to see. Slices of the pig and crispy pieces of skin are served with dollops of apple mustard for a simple yet soulful brunch addition.
Check out the video above to see why meat is the star of this Westchester spot.
