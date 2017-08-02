The Cronut Master Will Be Giving Away Free Nutella Pancake Cones

Chef Dominique Ansel, the lord of the cronuts and sorcerer of sweet treats, has again teamed up with Nutella -- this time to bring you a special pancake-themed creation for "International Pancake Tuesday," or Fat Tuesday, next week. Is it already that time of year? Count us in!
To celebrate the occasion, Ansel and folks from Nutella will be at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal Feb. 17 handing out samples of a limited edition Nutella Pancake Cone starting at 11am. Think silver dollar pancake -- but in the shape of a cone -- with a dollop of Nutella and a dash of sea salt on top. They're bite sized, but if you want, you can savor them by taking two smaller bites (recommended). Organizers of the event told Thrillist 1,000 people get two of the cones, and if you can't make it to the complete mob scene in time, you can hit up Nutella's sampling stations, which will include a custom pancake bar where chefs will be flipping silver dollar pancakes until the event ends at 4pm.
"There's something about Nutella that goes beyond just the flavors of hazelnut and cocoa, but has an emotion that brings me right back to my childhood," Ansel said in a statement. "It is always a fun inspiration for new creations. I am thrilled to partner with Nutella again and put a creative spin on the traditional pancake for today’s International Pancake Tuesday celebration."
