The James Beard Award finalists are in: how many have you eaten at?

75 Washington Pl, New York, NY 10011 (Greenwich Village)

You’ve heard of Blue Hill, maybe even of Chef Dan Barber, the brains behind the iconic restaurant in Greenwich Village, and Blue Hill at Stone Barnes, the Pocantico Hills iteration that’s situated on a Chef’s farm. You’ve also heard the term “farm-to-table;” a movement pioneered by Barber. When Blue Hill opened in the city, Chef -- along with every other chef at the time -- sought to use fresh, local, and sustainable ingredients. But at Stone Barns, he took it to a whole new level, which makes sense, because his restaurant is… on a farm. Stone Barns is also home to Barber’s research and education program wherein he works with agriculturalists to control what grows, how it grows or is raised, in turn controlling how it looks and how it tastes. So you should probably spring for a meal at either of the Blue Hills, because even though it’s a tall order for your wallet, it’s a culinary experience that might just change how you feel about eating your vegetables (and grains, and meat).