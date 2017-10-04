The Manhattan Pizza Slice Subway Map

Have you ever hopped off the subway and immediately started craving a cheap, piping-hot slice of cheesy pizza? SAME. So we decided to map out the nearest slice at almost every damn Manhattan subway stop, because pizza cravings should never have to wait.
1,2,3
168 St/Washington Heights – Famous Famiglia Pizzeria
157 St – Kennedy’s Chicken Pizza & Grill
145th St/Broadway – Jumbo Pizza Coffee Shop
137 St/City College – Olga’s Pizza
135th St/Lenox Ave – Pizza Stop
125th St/Broadway – Tom’s Delicious Pizza
116th St-Columbia University/Broadway – Famous Famiglia Pizzeria
Cathedral Parkway (110th St)/Broadway – Koronet Pizza
103rd St/Broadway – Broadway Pizza
96th St/Broadway – Two Boots Pizza
86th St/Broadway – Ray’s
79th St/Broadway – Saba’s Pizza
72nd St/Broadway – Little Italy Pizza
66th St-Lincoln Center/Broadway – La Traviata Pizzeria
59th St-Columbus Circle/Broadway – Luigi’s Gourmet Pizza
50th St/Broadway – Famous Original Ray’s Pizza
Times Square-42nd St/7th Ave-Broadway – Abitino’s Pizza
34th St Penn Station/7th Ave – NY Pizza Suprema
28th St/7th Ave – Cavallo’s Pizza
23rd St/7th Ave – Pizza Gaga
18th St/7th Ave – J’s Pizza
14th St/7th Ave – J’s Pizza
Christopher St-Sheridan Square/7th Ave – Karavas Pizza ‘n’ Pita
Houston St/Varick St – Phil’s Pizza
Canal St/Varick St – Rossetti’s Pizza
Franklin St/Varick St – Joey Pepperoni’s Pizza
Chambers St/West Broadway – Cafe Amore Pizza
Park Place – Little Italy Pizza
Fulton St – Rosella’s Pizzeria
Rector St – Masterpiece Pizza
Wall St – Cucina Bene Pizza
J,Z
Delancey St/Essex St – New Roma Pizza
Canal St/Centre St – Hot Fresh Pizza 99 Cents
Broad St/Wall St – Cucina Bene Pizza
A,C,E
175th St/Fort Washington Ave – Jui 99 Cents Pizza
Washington Heights-168th St/Broadway – Famous Famiglia Pizzeria
163rd St/Amsterdam Ave – Flaco’s Pizza
145th St/St Nicholas Ave – Victorio’s Pizza Plus
135th St/St Nicholas Ave – Uptown Slices
116th St/8th Ave – Obama Chicken and Pizza (seriously)
Cathedral Parkway (110th St)/Central Park West – Giovanni’s Pizza
103rd St/Central Park West – Cheesy Pizza
96th St/Central Park West – Daniello’s Pizza
86th St/Central Park West – Pizza Pete’s
81st St/Central Park West – Famous Original Ray’s Pizza
59th St-Columbus Circle/8th Ave – Luigi’s Gourmet Pizza
53rd St/Lexington Ave – D Napoli Pizza
5th Ave/53rd St – Teresa’s Brick Oven Pizza & Cafe
7th Ave/53rd St – Famous Original Ray’s Pizza
50th St/8th Ave – Famous Amadeus Pizza
42nd St-Port Authority Bus Terminal/8th Ave – 2 Bros. Pizza
34th St-Penn Station/8th Ave – Sbarro
23rd St/8th Ave – Chelsea Pizza 23
14th St/8th Ave – Village Pizza
West 4th St/6th Ave – Joe’s Pizza
Spring St/6th Ave – Famous Ben’s Pizza
Canal St/6th Ave – Roll and Go Pizza
Chambers St/Church St – Little Italy Pizza
Fulton St – Majestic Pizza
B,D,F,M
145th St/St Nicholas Ave – Victorio’s Pizza Plus
135th St/St Nicholas Ave – Uptown Slices
116th/8th Ave – Obama Chicken and Pizza
Cathedral Parkway (110th St)/Central Park West – Giovanni’s Pizza
103rd St/Central Park West – Cheesy Pizza
96th St/Central Park West – Daniello’s Pizza
86th St/Central Park West – Pizza Pete’s
81st St/Central Park West – Famous Original Ray’s Pizza
Lexington Ave/63rd St – Farinella Bakery Pizza
59th St-Columbus Circle/8th Ave – Luigi’s Gourmet Pizza
57th St/6th Ave – Famous Original Ray’s Pizza
Lexington Ave/53rd – D Napoli Pizza
5th Ave/53rd St – Teresa’s Brick Oven Pizza & Cafe
47th-50th Rockefeller Center – Teresa’s Brick Oven Pizza & Cafe
42nd St Bryant Park – Abitino’s Pizza
34th St Herald Sq – Sbarro
23rd St/6th Ave – 2 Bros. Pizza
14th St/6th Ave – Slice & Co. Pizza
West 4th St/6th Ave – Joe’s Pizza
Broadway-Lafayette St/Bleecker – Prince Street Pizza
Lower East Side-2nd Ave/Houston St – Proto’s Pizza
Delancey St/Essex St – Rosario’s Pizza
Grand St & Chrystie St – Allen Street Pizza
East Broadway – Lower East Side Pizza
4,5,6
125th St/Lexington Ave – 2 Bros. Pizza
116th St/Lexington Ave – Eddie’s Deli & Pizza
106 St/Lexington Ave – Napoli Pizza & Pasta
103 St/Lexington Ave – Best Lexington Pizza & Peruvian Food
96th St/Lexington Ave – Cucina Bene Pizza
86th St/Lexington Ave – Europan Pizza Cafe
77th St/Lexington Ave – Farinella Bakery Pizza
68th St/Lexington Ave – East Side Brick Oven Pizza
59th St/Lexington Ave – Farinella Bakery Pizza
51st St/Lexington Ave – La Bellezza Pizza
Grand Central-42nd St/Lexington Ave – Two Boots Pizza
33rd St/Park Ave – Pizza King
28th St/Park Ave – Pastafina Pizza
23rd St/Park Ave – Frank’s Express Pizza
14th St-Union Square/4th Ave – Little Italy Pizza III
Astor Place/4th Ave – Ray’s Pizza Bagel Cafe
Bleecker St – Proto’s Pizza
Broadway-Lafayette St – Prince Street Pizza
Spring St/Lafayette St – Prince Street Pizza
Canal St/Lafayette St – Hot Fresh Pizza 99 Cents
Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall/Centre St – Little Italy Pizza
Fulton St – Majestic Pizza
Wall St/Broadway – Masterpiece Pizza
Bowling Green/Broadway – Georgio’s Pizza
7&S
Grand Central-42nd St/Lexington Ave – Two Boots Pizza
5th Ave-Bryant Park/42nd St – Bravo Pizza
Times Square-42nd St/7th Ave-Broadway – Abitino’s Pizza
L
8th Ave/14th St – Village Pizza
6th Ave/14th St – Slice & Co. Pizza
14th St/Union Square – Little Italy Pizza III
3rd Ave/14th St – Joe’s Pizza
1st Ave/14th St – Vinny Vincenz Pizza
N,Q,R
Lexington Ave/59th St – Farinella Bakery Pizza
5th Ave/59th St – Sbarro
57th St/7th Ave – Famous Original Ray’s Pizza
49th and 7th Ave – Famous Original Ray’s Pizza
Times Square-42nd St/Broadway – Abitino’s Pizza
34th St-Herald Square/Broadway – Sbarro
28th St/Broadway – 2 Bros. Pizza
23rd St/Broadway – Bravo Pizza
14th St-Union Square/Broadway – Little Italy Pizza III
8th St-New York University/Broadway – Famous Famiglia Pizzeria
Prince St/Broadway – Prince Street Pizza
Canal St/Broadway – Hot Fresh Pizza 99 Cents
City Hall/Broadway – Little Italy Pizza
Cortlandt St/Church St – Majestic Pizza
Rector St/Trinity Pl – Pomodoro Pizza
Whitehall St-South Ferry/Water St – Pranzo Pizza
