This Romantic New Piano Bar Brings Old-School Elegance to NoHo
The latest venture from Golden Age Hospitality is equal parts European sophistication and cool-kid hot spot.
From French brasserie Le Crocodile inside the Wythe Hotel, cocktail bar The Happiest Hour in the West Village, or New American bistro Acme in NoHo, Golden Age Hospitality from industry veteran Jon Neidich is behind some of NYC’s most sought-after reservations.
And while The Nines, a piano bar and restaurant that’s the newest jewel in the Golden Age crown, is already drawing crowds like its sister spots, the latest venture offers both the familiar and unexpected as a departure from Neidich and his previous openings. “I don't think I would've been able to do this concept at a different point in my career,” he says. “It took me getting to a point where I had enough confidence to be able to design something that was on a different level than everything else.”
With its name inspired by both the building’s address of 9 Great Jones Street and the expression “dressed to the nines,” the ultra sleek and dapper aesthetic of The Nines features House of Hackney leopard print carpet, burgundy-red walls, and gilded era details like fringe. This intentional approach from Neidich and the interior design team of The Springs Collective sets to channel the great bars of Europe like DUKES Bar in London or Bar Hemingway at The Ritz Paris, and also includes a baby grand piano at the room’s center where a rotating cast of pianists play everything from jazz to classic covers.
While the must-try drinks include classics like martinis and signature cocktails like N˚9 (gin, manzanilla, vermouth) from talented beverage director Ashley Santoro—The Nines goes beyond being a piano bar with food. Under the vision of executive chef Nicole Gajadhar, the menu boasts popular dishes like the twice-baked Kaspian Potato with creme fraiche, chives, and topped with CaviAIR’s Osetra Caviar; and the signature N˚9 Burger with a blend of short rib, rib eye, and chuck, and topped with onions slow-cooked in Burgundy wine and a pile of melted comte cheese.
After the past two years of the pandemic, Neidich hopes customers can enjoy a sense of indulgence and romance while visiting. “People are hungering for experiences that go beyond just typical food and beverage,” he says. “One thing that was lost for a couple of years was our ability to experience things that created an emotional response, like when you walk into a beautiful room or you listen to live music.”
The Nines is located above Acme at 9 Great Jones Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 pm-2 am. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations are available via Resy.