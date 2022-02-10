This Romantic New Piano Bar Brings Old-School Elegance to NoHo

After the past two years of the pandemic, Neidich hopes customers can enjoy a sense of indulgence and romance while visiting. “People are hungering for experiences that go beyond just typical food and beverage,” he says. “One thing that was lost for a couple of years was our ability to experience things that created an emotional response, like when you walk into a beautiful room or you listen to live music.”

The Nines is located above Acme at 9 Great Jones Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5 pm-2 am. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations are available via Resy.