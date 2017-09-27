This Pizzeria Serves Ice Cream Calzones and Apple Pie Pizzas

Chances are you’ve had a Nutella pizza for dessert, but the The Parlor, an Italian restaurant tucked away in Dobbs Ferry, New York, has taken pizza-inspired desserts to a new level, with ice cream calzones and apple pie pizzas a la mode.
When considering what kind of dessert pie to put on the menu, Chef David DiBari steered clear of the standard Nutella pie, wary of adding something so ubiquitous. Instead, he noticed that when dough was placed in the pizza oven to cool, it would puff up like a big pita. “As it came out, I’m like, ‘That’s gotta be a vessel for something,’” DiBari recalls. “So we cut it open and I just started shoving ice cream into it." And so The Parlor’s ice cream calzone was born. Along with scoops of ice cream, caramel popcorn, and Nutella crunchies are stuffed into the puffed dough, before the whole thing gets doused with chocolate sauce and sliced into hefty, handheld pieces.
For the apple pie pizza, apples are baked into pizza dough with cinnamon, sugar, butter, and caramel sauce, and finished off with scoops of vanilla ice cream. Diners are encouraged to smear the apples and dough into the ice cream (just make sure you have plenty of napkins).
Check out the video above to see why everyone should be eating pizza for dessert.
