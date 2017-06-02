This Massive Sandwich Is an Entire BBQ Meal in One Bun

If eating BBQ with a bunch of separate sides feels like far too strenuous of a process, you’re in luck: This New Jersey restaurant is ditching the plate and combining classic BBQ with all the trimmings in one massive sandwich.
The Speakeatery, located in Asbury Park, New Jersey, is known for its inventive sandwiches, like the General Tso’s Chicken Sandwich made with sticky rice buns. But it’s the restaurant’s latest creation that has BBQ lovers flocking to the Garden State. Tired of having to eat things one bite at a time, chef and co-owner Andrew Vermilyea decided to create a sandwich that would let customers taste everything at once. The Hand Grenade starts with a classic bun topped with a generous helping of beans, followed by five-cheese mac & cheese, coleslaw, a homemade whiskey BBQ sauce, and finally, the prized jewel: smoked ribs.
Check out the video above to see exactly why you need to start planning a trip to Jersey.
