This NYC Chinese Spot Makes Burritos With Scallion Pancake 'Tortillas'

When it comes to comfort food, Chinese and Mexican dishes have long competed for the hearts of hungry New Yorkers -- but The Tang, a popular East Village Chinese spot, has settled the taco/lo-mein debate once and for all with its Chinese burrito. “We wanted to recreate the comfort-food feeling that Chinese food is known for,” chef and co-owner Eric Sze tells Thrillist, “And Mexican food has always fit into that genre -- so Chexican was born.”
To make the Chinese burrito, Sze replaces the traditional corn tortilla with a crispy house-made scallion pancake. Next, he coats the thing with hoisin sauce, and loads it with braised beef shank, cucumber, toasted sesame guacamole, and chili mayo, before rolling it all up burrito-style. It’s the best of all possible worlds when it comes to finger foods.
In addition to the Chinese burrito, The Tang serves a handful of other “Chexican” fusion dishes, like a quesadilla packed with Chinese-style pork belly, Swiss, provolone, house-made pork sauce, and guac. “Avocados aren’t normally found in Chinese food at all,” Sze explains, “but [it] actually strikes a balance between the two cuisines.”
Check out the video above to learn more about these comfort food mash-ups.
