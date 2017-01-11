Everything You Need to Eat, Drink, and Do in Crown Heights

Years ago, realtors began selling Crown Heights as Brooklyn’s next up-and-coming neighborhood -- claiming it was just one cocktail bar away from being the next Fort Greene or Williamsburg. It was a fair assumption; the neighborhood’s proximity to subway stations, Prospect Park, and a weekly green market already gave it the trappings of a Brooklyn paradise. Now, a flurry of new late-night spots (including that promised cocktail bar), restaurants, and upscale housing have finally brought real estate agents’ hopeful prophecies to life.

These newer establishments have started to expel the shadow cast by the infamous riots of 1991 (largely by attracting young crowds who don’t remember them). Yet Crown Heights remains at a cultural crossroads. While luxury apartments and Starbucks materialize on some of the neighborhood’s busiest corners, its charm is still in its history and heritage. Here, Caribbean restaurants and corner bodegas border synagogues and Judaica shops. Sprawling, turn-of-the-21st-century mansions recall a moment in time when Crown Heights was one of the most affluent areas of Brooklyn.