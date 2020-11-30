Thrillist Ghost Kitchen Launches With Delivery From Rao’s and Other Iconic NYC Restaurants

Thrillist Ghost Kitchen kicks off its stellar lineup of 10 restaurants with Rao’s, the legendary East Harlem eatery. Established in 1896, in addition to being NYC’s oldest restaurant that’s remained in its original location and owned by descendants of its founding family, Rao’s is also known as one of the city’s most impossible-to-book restaurants. With only six booths and four tables in its dining room, its 114th Street and Pleasant Avenue location has long been a sought-after spot since 1977, when a three-star review from New York Times food critic Mimi Sheraton put Rao’s on the must-try list of food enthusiasts everywhere. Since then, with the majority of the restaurant’s seating reserved for their longtime regulars, Rao’s Southern Italian food and dining experience has been one of mythical proportions few have experienced, but many have fantasized about.

But due to COVID-19, like every restaurant in NYC, Rao’s has also had to adapt to the times. Before the pandemic, closing the restaurant was rare and only done on occasions such as the passing of family members. The restaurant continued the tradition of staying open for business after closing for a single day in mid-March. “We closed on Monday, and we [re]-opened on Tuesday,” says co-owner Ron Straci, “and we’ve been open ever since.”

Because of the small size of their restaurant space, since indoor dining was allowed to resume back in September at 25% capacity, Rao’s has opted not to reopen their renowned East Harlem dining room just yet, and outdoor seating isn’t offered as well. And prior to COVID-19, while the restaurant had previously offered takeout on a limited basis for special events, this is the first time Rao’s has been operating as a takeout-only spot. Beyond Rao’s Homemade, their popular line of pasta sauces and cooking products that launched in 1991, Thrillist Ghost Kitchen will not only be the first time the majority of New Yorkers can get a taste of Rao’s famed cooking, but also the first time to do so through delivery.

In addition to Rao’s, additional restaurants participating in Thrillist Ghost Kitchen include Sylvia’s, Chinese Tuxedo, Caracas Arepa Bar, Milu, and more. Starting on December 9, Rao’s special menu will feature signature items like their house salad, Rao’s meatballs, penne marinara, and double broiled lemon chicken (pictured above); all available for delivery through Thrillist Ghost Kitchen.