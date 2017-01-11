Thrillist's Guide to Long Island Oysters

L L ong Island oystering has historically been a volatile industry, with gold rush-like peaks and devastating valleys. Earlier revivals have petered out thanks to brown tides and hurricanes. But even in the case of the latter, the solution might be more oysters. In New York Harbor today, the Billion Oysters Project seeks to repopulate the waterway with… a billion oysters, give or take. Playing off that effort, another project, The Living Breakwaters, is attempting to build literal walls of shellfish in order to disrupt the energy of incoming waves. The first go of it is happening off Staten Island, which was absolutely devastated by Sandy. If it works there, it could work in, say, Oyster Bay, providing long-term stability for humans and bivalves alike.