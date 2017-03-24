Breads Bakery's Chocolate Babka Is Still One of NYC's Best Desserts

Welcome to Best Thing We Ate This Week, where each week, we'll have a special guest or Thrillist staff member talk about a New York dish they recently tried and loved. This week, Top Chef alumna and chef-owner of Pig & Khao, Leah Cohen, professes her love for the city's best babka.

The best thing I ate this week, and it's actually one of my favorites, is the chocolate babka from Breads Bakery. I'm obsessed with it. It's consistent every time, probably because they make a billion of them, so it's always super-fresh, and they never run out of them. I've been obsessed with Nutella since I was a kid, and the Nutella flavor in that is amazing. It's really rich and buttery, but it's not super-heavy at the same time (well, I like to tell myself that it's not super-heavy so I don't feel so guilty about eating it). Whenever I go, I buy two, and I put one in the freezer.